Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looked beautiful in a green patchwork lehenga, along with a custom-made choli
Green patchwork lehenga
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Beast actress donned a beautiful yellow ethnic wear. The actress completed her look with gorgeous earrings
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The stunner looked gorgeous in an embellished pink Anarkali. She enhanced the look with jhumkas and tille wali jutti
Embellished pink Anarkali
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde's floral lehenga teamed up with a stylish V-neck blouse is perfect for this wedding session
The floral lehenga
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Radhe Shyam star is a sight for the sore eyes in a cinnamon brown kurta with thread, mirror, and beads work
Cinnamon brown kurta
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The stunner opted for an ivory chikankari lehenga paired with a matching blouse and elegant dupatta
Ivory chikankari lehenga
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She was grace personified in a yellow lehenga teamed up with open soft curls, loads of highlighter and statement earrings
Yellow lehenga
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looks drop-death gorgeous in an all-black velvet lehenga, along with peachy makeup
All-black velvet lehenga
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The diva's poppy mango floral print ruffle saree paired with a strappy blouse is a perfect pick for a friend's wedding
Mango ruffle saree
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The diva's poppy mango floral print ruffle saree paired with a strappy blouse is a perfect pick for a friend's wedding
Elegance personified
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Rumored pair