Pooja Hegde-inspired outfits for wedding

PRACHI MALHOTRA

Nov 10, 2022

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde looked beautiful in a green patchwork lehenga, along with a custom-made choli

Green patchwork lehenga

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Beast actress donned a beautiful yellow ethnic wear. The actress completed her look with gorgeous earrings

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The stunner looked gorgeous in an embellished pink Anarkali. She enhanced the look with jhumkas and tille wali jutti

Embellished pink Anarkali

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde's floral lehenga teamed up with a stylish V-neck blouse is perfect for this wedding session

The floral lehenga

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam star is a sight for the sore eyes in a cinnamon brown kurta with thread, mirror, and beads work

Cinnamon brown kurta

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The stunner opted for an ivory chikankari lehenga paired with a matching blouse and elegant dupatta

Ivory chikankari lehenga

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She was grace personified in a yellow lehenga teamed up with open soft curls, loads of highlighter and statement earrings

Yellow lehenga

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde looks drop-death gorgeous in an all-black velvet lehenga, along with peachy makeup

All-black velvet lehenga

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The diva's poppy mango floral print ruffle saree paired with a strappy blouse is a perfect pick for a friend's wedding

Mango ruffle saree

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Elegance personified

