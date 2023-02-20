FEB 20, 2023

Heading 3

Pooja Hegde is a foodie

Pooja Hegde is a total fitness freak who spends a lot of time in the gym to maintain that toned body, however, that does not mean she does not believe in a cheat day

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Cheat days

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

There is no better feeling in the world than enjoying a hearty meal in the middle of the water. Don’t you agree

Living the dream

When the Radhe Shyam actress enjoyed a traditional lunch served on a banana leaf, sitting on the floor

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Desi lunch

The diva channeled the foodie inside her as she relished a freshly baked carrot cake

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The aroma of a freshly baked carrot cake

Pooja Hegde cannot contain her smile as she enjoyed a delicious pizza in her pajamas

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pizzas in my Pj’s

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The carb glow

The Beast star loaded up on carbs during the Nationwide quarantine just like many of us

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

It’s cupcake o’clock

It seems like the Acharya actor has a sweet tooth and her love for cupcakes goes to show us the same

Have a look at this appetizing picture of Pooja Hegde relishing a yummy Italian delicacy

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Girl gotta eat

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her making her way through a giant dosa

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Conquering a giant dosa

Take a look at the photograph of the stunner satisfying her cravings with an appetizing burger

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Satisfying special cravings

