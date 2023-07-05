Heading 3

JUly 05, 2023

Ram Charan-Rana: Stylish South actors

The actor has an established career in the Telugu industry. Since his performance in Baahubali, look up to him for his style as he can pull off any fashion trend effortlessly

Rana Daggubati

 Image: Rana Daggubati’s instagram

From suits to streetstyle, Vijay always makes a statement with his clothing and can clearly carry any fashion trend

Vijay Deverakonda

 Image: Vijay deverakonda’s instagram

Ram Charan can pull off anything from suits, ethnic wear and anything casual

Ram Charan

 Image: Ram Charani’s instagram

the actress who has a fairly big style team always makes statements with all her outfits, from fancy to casual

Pooja Hegde

 Image: Pooja Hegde’s instagram

The actress is seen slaying all looks from casual to ethnic on her instagram feed. She is an inspiration to many with her style

Samantha Prabhu

 Image: Samantha Prabhu’s instagram

The actress always makes a fashion statement be it boho or floral. She has a look for every occasion

Kalyani Priyadarshin

 Image: Kalyani Priyadarshini’s instagram

The popular actress attracts people through her fashion sense. She can pull of styles from casual, to glamorous to ethnic as well

Rashmika Mandanna

 Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s instagram

The actor can pull off any style be it, casual or ethnic. The actor is also seen wearing different colors

Mahesh babu

 Image: Mahesh Babu’s instagram

The actress is widely known for her ethnic outfits ranging from sarees, lehengas to salwar kameez. One can take inspiration for ethnic outfits from the actress

Kajal Aggarwal

 Image: Kajal Aggwal’s instagram

The actress’ fashion style is a mix of bold, classic and ethnic. The actress is also seen in many black outfits in her instagram feed

Shruti Haasan

 Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram

