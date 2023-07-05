Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JUly 05, 2023
Ram Charan-Rana: Stylish South actors
The actor has an established career in the Telugu industry. Since his performance in Baahubali, look up to him for his style as he can pull off any fashion trend effortlessly
Rana Daggubati
Image: Rana Daggubati’s instagram
From suits to streetstyle, Vijay always makes a statement with his clothing and can clearly carry any fashion trend
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Vijay deverakonda’s instagram
Ram Charan can pull off anything from suits, ethnic wear and anything casual
Ram Charan
Image: Ram Charani’s instagram
the actress who has a fairly big style team always makes statements with all her outfits, from fancy to casual
Pooja Hegde
Image: Pooja Hegde’s instagram
The actress is seen slaying all looks from casual to ethnic on her instagram feed. She is an inspiration to many with her style
Samantha Prabhu
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s instagram
The actress always makes a fashion statement be it boho or floral. She has a look for every occasion
Kalyani Priyadarshin
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshini’s instagram
The popular actress attracts people through her fashion sense. She can pull of styles from casual, to glamorous to ethnic as well
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s instagram
The actor can pull off any style be it, casual or ethnic. The actor is also seen wearing different colors
Mahesh babu
Image: Mahesh Babu’s instagram
The actress is widely known for her ethnic outfits ranging from sarees, lehengas to salwar kameez. One can take inspiration for ethnic outfits from the actress
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Kajal Aggwal’s instagram
The actress’ fashion style is a mix of bold, classic and ethnic. The actress is also seen in many black outfits in her instagram feed
Shruti Haasan
Image: Shruti Haasan’s instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.