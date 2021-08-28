workout posts
Pooja Hegde’s Aug 28, 2021
Pooja definitely has some major motivation when it comes to burning down her last night’s dessert
She ties her shoelaces to ready herself for an early morning gym class as her black coffee lays by her side
Pooja claims that no feeling compares to that gratifying exhaustion after a good yoga class
She hopes that she could simply take the other foot off the ground and fly off into the sunset
As she nails her yoga asana, Pooja punnily mentions how she is ‘head over heels in love’ with yoga
Her intense dance rehearsal makes us want to get out of our beds and show some moves
Pooja made the most of the lockdown situation at home by practicing yoga and claimed that it's the best way to connect with yourself
After 3 days of cheat days, Pooja is seen burning all the sugar that she has eaten in those days in a rather strenuous manner
Before she starts her workout in the morning, she ensures to give her body a good stretch
Pooja is seen practicing how to perfect the spin kick and looks like she is nailing it
Pooja flaunts her flexibility as she states that she is climbing the ladder to success five steps at a time
