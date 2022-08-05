Heading 3

Pooja Hegde’s skincare routine

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Besides being a phenomenal actress, Pooja Hegde is known for her style statements and all-time mesmerising glow on her face

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja shared that she is more confident about her skin and prefers less makeup now

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

When it comes to her skincare routine, Pooja Hegde hardly prefers to do anything. "The only thing I do is, I make sure I take off my makeup before I go to sleep.”

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja also revealed that she has eczema, so she is constantly moisturising her skin

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Well, drinking a lot of water and moisturising skin all the time is Pooja's go-to skincare routine

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Three most important skincare products that Pooja Hegde swears by and does not leave home without are moisturiser, face wash, and a face

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde also uses home remedies and natural ingredients like haldi and malai as a homemade face pack

Sunscreen is a very important part of her daily essentials. Pooja Hegde makes sure to use it while on shoots to protect her skin from getting tanned

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Something that Pooja Hegde follows as a part of her daily skincare routine is eating carbohydrates and a bit of ghee in her food to add that glow to the face

