Pooja Hegde’s skincare routine
Priyanka Goud
AUG 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Besides being a phenomenal actress, Pooja Hegde is known for her style statements and all-time mesmerising glow on her face
Pooja shared that she is more confident about her skin and prefers less makeup now
When it comes to her skincare routine, Pooja Hegde hardly prefers to do anything. "The only thing I do is, I make sure I take off my makeup before I go to sleep.”
Pooja also revealed that she has eczema, so she is constantly moisturising her skin
Well, drinking a lot of water and moisturising skin all the time is Pooja's go-to skincare routine
Three most important skincare products that Pooja Hegde swears by and does not leave home without are moisturiser, face wash, and a face
Pooja Hegde also uses home remedies and natural ingredients like haldi and malai as a homemade face pack
Sunscreen is a very important part of her daily essentials. Pooja Hegde makes sure to use it while on shoots to protect her skin from getting tanned
Something that Pooja Hegde follows as a part of her daily skincare routine is eating carbohydrates and a bit of ghee in her food to add that glow to the face
