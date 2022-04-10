Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

apr 09, 2022

Pooja Hegde’s summer looks

Head turner in green

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde showed how to stand out in Summers in a green figure-hugging polo dress and swept us off our feet. She called herself Kacchi Kairii and we couldn't agree any less

Denim for the season

Image: Viral Bhayani

Pooja's dark blue denim dress is just the perfect summer outfit for a day outing. She balanced the dark hue of the dress with white boots and we love it

Pooja Hegde looks beautiful in a white bralette crop top and boyfriend ripped jeans. A comfy, casual and simple outfit that is a must-try

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Comfort is must

The star looked like a fresh summer dream as she donned a breezy white checked thigh-slit dress. Flaunting her amazingly glowing skin, the star again opted for a light make-up look

Easy & breezy look

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde set summer fashion goals in a comfy white jumpsuit with a low neckline. The straw hat gives us all beachy vibes

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Subtle colour works wonders

Summer wedding-ready

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde gives cues on how to glam up perfectly fashionable for a summer wedding in a pastel-coloured floral lehenga. Those sunnies and a flower band on the head add oomph to the attire

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde does summer dressing right in an easy and breezy striped orange co-ord set. We love the pure subtlety of this outfit and how she managed to make a statement

Stripes can never go wrong 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde took the fashion game to top-notch with the boho-chic look and gave out major tropical vibes in wide pants with a brown bralette and tote bag

Boho & chic

Image: Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde looked drop-dead gorgeous in her summer-friendly outfit as she slipped into a boho-chic jumpsuit with a front and back V-neck held by thin shoulder straps

Summer-friendly stylish dress

