DEC 28, 2022

Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan: Corset looks

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram, 
Shruti Haasan Instagram

Several Southern divas have made headlines with some captivating corset attires, take a look at our top picks

Best corset ensembles

Image: Viral Bhayani

The Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde made a lot of heads turn in a bright pink corset top which was paired up with white cargo pants and sneakers

A day out in the city!

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha makes a strong case for corsets in this white-on-white ensemble with relaxed-fit low-rise pants

White-on-white

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan looks bold and beautiful in this organ-crushing corset top with net skirt and ankle boots

Black is bold

Girls day out!

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh shelled some major fashion goals in a white corset full sleeves top teamed with denim pants in flower print

Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely ravishing in a red corset top paired with red pants

Sassy vibes!

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

National crush Rashmika Mandanna was seen in buttoned high-waist trousers with a quilted bustier featuring a plunging neckline as she promoted her Bollywood debut drama, Goodbye

Promotion diaries

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde made a statement in a colorful co-ord structured corset, along with a matching Venetian slit-cut skirt

Dinner date perfect

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh's black corset top with matching bell-bottom pants is a perfect pick for your next date

Irresistible!

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The Salaar star looked stylish beyond words in a black corset top, and matching jogger pants

Love for black

