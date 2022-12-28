DEC 28, 2022
Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan: Corset looks
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram,
Shruti Haasan Instagram
Several Southern divas have made headlines with some captivating corset attires, take a look at our top picks
Best corset ensembles
Image: Viral Bhayani
The Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde made a lot of heads turn in a bright pink corset top which was paired up with white cargo pants and sneakers
A day out in the city!
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha makes a strong case for corsets in this white-on-white ensemble with relaxed-fit low-rise pants
White-on-white
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan looks bold and beautiful in this organ-crushing corset top with net skirt and ankle boots
Black is bold
Girls day out!
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh shelled some major fashion goals in a white corset full sleeves top teamed with denim pants in flower print
Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely ravishing in a red corset top paired with red pants
Sassy vibes!
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
National crush Rashmika Mandanna was seen in buttoned high-waist trousers with a quilted bustier featuring a plunging neckline as she promoted her Bollywood debut drama, Goodbye
Promotion diaries
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde made a statement in a colorful co-ord structured corset, along with a matching Venetian slit-cut skirt
Dinner date perfect
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh's black corset top with matching bell-bottom pants is a perfect pick for your next date
Irresistible!
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The Salaar star looked stylish beyond words in a black corset top, and matching jogger pants
Love for black
