Pooja Hegde to Samantha: Beach babes

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 06, 2022

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took off to Maldives and her beach pictures took the internet by storm.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

In February this year, the Beast actress took some time off work and went for a family vacation to Maldives to celebrate her mom's 60th birthday.

Pooja Hegde

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna flew to Maldives for a short vacation in October this year to rejuvenate.

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The F3 star was in Maldives in March this year and made the most of her time by the beach.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani also chilled by the ocean during her Maldives vacation in May this year.

Hansika Motwani

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

After getting married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in 2020, the newlyweds enjoyed a lavish honeymoon in Maldives.

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya Saran proves she is a total water baby in this picture from her Maldives vacay in September this year.

Shriya Saran

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The Aiyaary actress was recently holidaying in Maldives and here is a sneak peek into her dreamy getaway.

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

Another South diva who enjoyed Maldives' exotic water bodies recently is Pranitha Subhash, who was there in September this year.

Pranitha Subhash

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari kicked in New Year 2019 by sharing a picture of her enjoying time at the beach on her Instagram handle.

Aditi Rao Hydari

