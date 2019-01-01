Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took off to Maldives and her beach pictures took the internet by storm.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
In February this year, the Beast actress took some time off work and went for a family vacation to Maldives to celebrate her mom's 60th birthday.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna flew to Maldives for a short vacation in October this year to rejuvenate.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The F3 star was in Maldives in March this year and made the most of her time by the beach.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani also chilled by the ocean during her Maldives vacation in May this year.
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
After getting married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in 2020, the newlyweds enjoyed a lavish honeymoon in Maldives.
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran proves she is a total water baby in this picture from her Maldives vacay in September this year.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The Aiyaary actress was recently holidaying in Maldives and here is a sneak peek into her dreamy getaway.
Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram
Another South diva who enjoyed Maldives' exotic water bodies recently is Pranitha Subhash, who was there in September this year.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari kicked in New Year 2019 by sharing a picture of her enjoying time at the beach on her Instagram handle.
