Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 28, 2023

Pooja Hegde's easy makeup looks

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde loves to set fashion goals, and in order to make a look work, one has to get their makeup on point. Today, we will be going through some of her ready-to-try easy makeup looks

Easy on the eyes

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam star looks as pretty as the picture in a green saree with some brown eyeshadow and light mascara and kajal

A captivating beauty

The diva makes for a ravishing sight in a pink saree with just a hint of pink eyeshadow with light kajal

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pretty in pink

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Beast star tied up her saree look with some brown eyeshadow, along with a light layer of mascara for her long eyelashes and a hint of kajal

Being desi

Pooja Hegde opted for some brown eyeshadow and mascara with a white Lucknowi kurta for her travel look

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

On the road

She kept her eye makeup to the minimal with some light brown eyeshadow and little mascara for another desi look in a green attire

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A sight for the sore eyes

Take a look at the Acharya star shelling fashion goals with an orange lip color and minimal eye makeup

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Watching you like...

Pooja Hegde shows us the 'the charm of simplicity' in a saree with brown eye-shadow and kajal

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The charm of simplicity

The stunner posed with some golden eyeshadow and mascara for a blazing selfie, take a look

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Selfie time

Pooja Hegde looks like a true diva with a light pink lip color and some brown-toned eye makeup

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

I feel pretty

