JAN 28, 2023
Pooja Hegde's easy makeup looks
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde loves to set fashion goals, and in order to make a look work, one has to get their makeup on point. Today, we will be going through some of her ready-to-try easy makeup looks
Easy on the eyes
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Radhe Shyam star looks as pretty as the picture in a green saree with some brown eyeshadow and light mascara and kajal
A captivating beauty
The diva makes for a ravishing sight in a pink saree with just a hint of pink eyeshadow with light kajal
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pretty in pink
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Beast star tied up her saree look with some brown eyeshadow, along with a light layer of mascara for her long eyelashes and a hint of kajal
Being desi
Pooja Hegde opted for some brown eyeshadow and mascara with a white Lucknowi kurta for her travel look
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
On the road
She kept her eye makeup to the minimal with some light brown eyeshadow and little mascara for another desi look in a green attire
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
A sight for the sore eyes
Take a look at the Acharya star shelling fashion goals with an orange lip color and minimal eye makeup
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Watching you like...
Pooja Hegde shows us the 'the charm of simplicity' in a saree with brown eye-shadow and kajal
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The charm of simplicity
The stunner posed with some golden eyeshadow and mascara for a blazing selfie, take a look
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Selfie time
Pooja Hegde looks like a true diva with a light pink lip color and some brown-toned eye makeup
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
I feel pretty
