Pooja Hegde has established herself as a fashionista. Today, we will be taking a close look at the actress' most glamorous avatars in a saree.
Love for six-yards
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde’s ethnic avatar in this gold linen saree is perfect for this festive season. Her classic look comprised a matching round-neck blouse, gold stacked bangles and a traditional neckpiece.
The gold linen saree
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Radhe Shyam actress raises the glamour quotient in this white intricate chikankari saree, along with a backless patterned blouse. Open wavy hair, makeup and statement earrings enhanced her look.
White Chikankari Saree
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She nails the desi avatar yet again in the pastel green saree with mirror work and a bralette-styled blouse. Her light makeup and floral earrings make quite a statement. She looks absolutely glamorous in this desi attire.
Pastel green saree
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The South beauty redefines elegance in this yellow and ivory saree with Kashmiri embroidery and an open-neck blouse. The middle-parted bun with delicate jhumkas and bangles completed her graceful look.
The sunshine yellow
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde smiles as she poses in an orange ruffle saree. Her string blouse with mirror work complemented the saree perfectly. She wore jhumkas, golden bangles and matt makeup. As for the hair, she left those long tresses open.
The love for orange
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Beast actress opted for a traditional avatar with a steel grey silk saree, matt makeup and gajra. She looked like the epitome of grace and poise in this classic ensemble.
Forever silk
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The diva looked ravishing in this pastel saree with a floral print. Her stunning jhumkas, light makeup and open tresses take this look a notch higher.
'Feeling blissed'
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looked scintillating in a blush-pink saree, paired with a silver blouse, silver-toned makeup, and open hair parted in the middle. She further completed the look with pearl earrings.
Fairytale Diwali
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Maharshi actress garnered attention in this black net saree with sequin work. Her stud earrings went well with the saree and she tied her hair in a low ponytail. The cat eyeliner and matt lipstick are other highlights of this outfit.
Making a statement in black
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions