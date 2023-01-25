Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 25, 2023

Pooja Hegde's love for white

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde can give any fashionista a run for their money with her impeccable taste in clothes. Let us take a look at some of her stunning looks in white.

A fashion inspiration

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The diva looks casually chic in white denim, tank top, and a pink shrug as she visits Coney Island in New York.

New York diaries

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Take a look at the Beast actress in a sleeveless mirror dress, along with some matte makeup, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Spotlight

Pooja Hegde poses in a white crop top with dramatic sleeves and baggy denim jeans. She completed the look with a silver neck chain.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Sassy vibes

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam actress looks like a million bucks in a white pantsuit with her long tresses tied in a stylish bun.

Keeping in chic

Pooja Hegde looks absolutely blazing in this short white dress with brown leather patchwork.

Blazing

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She paired a classy white-on-white look with a stylish bralette with a complementing white slit long skirt.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A scoop of vanilla

Pooja Hegde aced another white-on-white look with a crop top and baggy trousers during the promotions of her film, Radhe Shyam.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Black or white

The stunner made several heads turn in this short white dress with matt makeup and thread and needle earrings.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The promotional wardrobe

Have a look at this picture of Pooja Hegde in this white floral lehenga with complimenting jewelry.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Ethnic game strong

