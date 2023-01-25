JAN 25, 2023
Pooja Hegde's love for white
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde can give any fashionista a run for their money with her impeccable taste in clothes. Let us take a look at some of her stunning looks in white.
A fashion inspiration
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The diva looks casually chic in white denim, tank top, and a pink shrug as she visits Coney Island in New York.
New York diaries
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Take a look at the Beast actress in a sleeveless mirror dress, along with some matte makeup, with her hair tied in a ponytail.
Spotlight
Pooja Hegde poses in a white crop top with dramatic sleeves and baggy denim jeans. She completed the look with a silver neck chain.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Sassy vibes
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Radhe Shyam actress looks like a million bucks in a white pantsuit with her long tresses tied in a stylish bun.
Keeping in chic
Pooja Hegde looks absolutely blazing in this short white dress with brown leather patchwork.
Blazing
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She paired a classy white-on-white look with a stylish bralette with a complementing white slit long skirt.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
A scoop of vanilla
Pooja Hegde aced another white-on-white look with a crop top and baggy trousers during the promotions of her film, Radhe Shyam.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Black or white
The stunner made several heads turn in this short white dress with matt makeup and thread and needle earrings.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The promotional wardrobe
Have a look at this picture of Pooja Hegde in this white floral lehenga with complimenting jewelry.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Ethnic game strong
