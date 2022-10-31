Heading 3
Pooja Hegde's luxe bag collection
From the gym to parties, Pooja Hegde’s favourite accessory is expensive bags. She carries most of them in the simplest way possible.
Pooja's perfect winter look made glamorous with this bag from Gucci which is worth $ 2,790 that is Rs. 2,10,569.
Pooja Hegde’s cute Gucci crossbody bag is worth $1290 which is almost a lakh. She paired it up with her casual attire.
Pooja's vintage mini shoulder bag is almost worth 1.35 lakh. Pooja donned it with a dress paired up with khaki shrug for her travel look.
Pooja's classic Gucci bag comes with a mind-blowing price of 17,3592 lakh, which she carries during her holidays.
Pooja's trendy and stylish pouch bag is worth 1.5 lakh. But we love this Blue Dior Oblique embroidery bag.
Pooja Hegde teamed her casual day look with sunglasses and an expensive Louis Vuitton bag. Yes, she teamed her outfit with an LV satchel bag that's worth a whopping Rs 1,30,000 approx.
Pooja Hegde opted for a crop top paired with denim and red jacket, flats and a Louis Vuitton bag that costs whopping Rs 2.6 lakh.
Pooja Hegde showed off her Bottega Veneta sling bag that she accessorised her fluffy co-ord set with as she posed with Rohit Shetty, all set for her next film.
