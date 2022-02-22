 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 22 2022

Pooja Hegde's Maldives vacay

Arrived in the paradise

Pooja Hegde and her family looked all smiles as they flew to the Maldives for a family vacation

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress shared a picture with her mother, Latha Hegde, and the duo looked adorable

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Mother-daughter duo

Pooja looked lovely as she posed for a selfie with a radiant smile and captioned it, "Salty sea water hair”

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Perfect selfie

During her exotic vacation, the Mohenjo Daro actress wore an azure blue ensemble that mirrored the ocean

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Twinning with the ocean

The Hegde family appeared to be having the time of their lives as they dined in a beautiful set-up with a sundowner

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Gala time

The actress radiated grace as she was captured in a candid moment while arranging the dinner table

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Radiated grace

Pooja shook a leg in the Maldives to the song "Arabic Kuthu" from her upcoming film Beast

Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Reeling it in the Maldives

With her hair flowing in the wind, the actress still managed to strike a pose in this picture and people can’t stop gushing over her vacay pictures

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

All bliss

