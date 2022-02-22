Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 22 2022
Pooja Hegde's Maldives vacay
Arrived in the paradise
Pooja Hegde and her family looked all smiles as they flew to the Maldives for a family vacation
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress shared a picture with her mother, Latha Hegde, and the duo looked adorable
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Mother-daughter duo
Pooja looked lovely as she posed for a selfie with a radiant smile and captioned it, "Salty sea water hair”
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Perfect selfie
During her exotic vacation, the Mohenjo Daro actress wore an azure blue ensemble that mirrored the ocean
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Twinning with the ocean
The Hegde family appeared to be having the time of their lives as they dined in a beautiful set-up with a sundowner
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Gala time
The actress radiated grace as she was captured in a candid moment while arranging the dinner table
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Radiated grace
Pooja shook a leg in the Maldives to the song "Arabic Kuthu" from her upcoming film Beast
Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Reeling it in the Maldives
With her hair flowing in the wind, the actress still managed to strike a pose in this picture and people can’t stop gushing over her vacay pictures
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
All bliss
