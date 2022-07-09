Heading 3
Pooja Hegde's monsoon-style book
Priyanka Goud
JULY 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Viral Bhayani
Pooja Hegde showed us how to cover up and stay stylish in this chilled up weather in a striped sweater, which she paired up with white pants, and no accessories
Sweaters
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde opted for a turtleneck top most for the chilly weather, keeping warmer with matching furry gloves
Turtleneck tops
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Trench Coats and jackets is the most stylish winter attire and Pooja Hegde loves them. She gives you the right inspo on how to layer up trench coats above a dress, top, or pantsuit
Trench Coats
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
No one better than Pooja Hegde to show how to team up the comfy jackets in monsoon on the outfits, be it on a dress or jeans
Comfy jacket
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde is a sucker for beanie caps as it is the most important accessory in winter. On a chilly day, the beanie is a must
Beanie caps
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde shows how to wear boots in different styles and ways, from knee to feet length and from heels to wedges, boots let you explore in every way
Boots
Image: Viral Bhayani
Pooja Hegde shows how comfy is an important factor in monsoons as she wore a grey–coloured jumpsuit with dramatic sleeves. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of white shoes and carried a black handbag with her
Jumpsuit
While black outfits never go out of trend, she took a notch higher with adds on with an oversized brown jacket, black boots, and an expensive Louis Vuitton sling bag
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Co-ord
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shruti Haasan's beauty hacks