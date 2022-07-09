Heading 3

Pooja Hegde's monsoon-style book

Priyanka Goud

JULY 09, 2022

Image: Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde showed us how to cover up and stay stylish in this chilled up weather in a striped sweater, which she paired up with white pants, and no accessories

Sweaters

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde opted for a turtleneck top most for the chilly weather, keeping warmer with matching furry gloves

Turtleneck tops

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Trench Coats and jackets is the most stylish winter attire and Pooja Hegde loves them. She gives you the right inspo on how to layer up trench coats above a dress, top, or pantsuit

Trench Coats

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

No one better than Pooja Hegde to show how to team up the comfy jackets in monsoon on the outfits, be it on a dress or jeans

Comfy jacket

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde is a sucker for beanie caps as it is the most important accessory in winter. On a chilly day, the beanie is a must

Beanie caps

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde shows how to wear boots in different styles and ways, from knee to feet length and from heels to wedges, boots let you explore in every way

Boots

Image: Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde shows how comfy is an important factor in monsoons as she wore a grey–coloured jumpsuit with dramatic sleeves. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of white shoes and carried a black handbag with her

Jumpsuit

While black outfits never go out of trend, she took a notch higher with adds on with an oversized brown jacket, black boots, and an expensive Louis Vuitton sling bag

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Co-ord

