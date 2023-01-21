Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 21, 2023

Pooja Hegde's selfie game

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Southern beauty Pooja Hegde keeps the netizens on their toes with her impressive social media game. The diva never fails to treat her fans with some ravishing selfies on Instagram

A treat for the eyes

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam actress informed the netizens that she has started wearing specs with this cute selfie

Chashmish

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The stunner poses for a selfie in bed in a pink tank top and feather earring with some books by her side

Home is where the heart is

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

As we all do, Pooja Hegde also clicks a mirror selfie as she heads off for a shopping spree in London

The retail therapy

The Beast star looks stunning in an off-shoulder top as she poses for a car selfie

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Car rides

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Have a look at this selfie of the actress back from her Maldives vacay in February 2022

Maldives diary

The Acharya actress makes for a refreshing sight in a white lucknowi kurta and silver jhumkas in this car selfie

A true Indian beauty

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a goofy selfie in gray athleisure

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The goofy side

Here is a sneak peek into Pooja Hegde's morning madness. Doesn't she look gorgeous

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Morning madness

Pooja Hegde shared another pretty selfie on her Instagram handle from the car, take a look

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Be amazed!

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here