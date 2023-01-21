JAN 21, 2023
Pooja Hegde's selfie game
Southern beauty Pooja Hegde keeps the netizens on their toes with her impressive social media game. The diva never fails to treat her fans with some ravishing selfies on Instagram
A treat for the eyes
The Radhe Shyam actress informed the netizens that she has started wearing specs with this cute selfie
Chashmish
The stunner poses for a selfie in bed in a pink tank top and feather earring with some books by her side
Home is where the heart is
As we all do, Pooja Hegde also clicks a mirror selfie as she heads off for a shopping spree in London
The retail therapy
The Beast star looks stunning in an off-shoulder top as she poses for a car selfie
Car rides
Have a look at this selfie of the actress back from her Maldives vacay in February 2022
Maldives diary
The Acharya actress makes for a refreshing sight in a white lucknowi kurta and silver jhumkas in this car selfie
A true Indian beauty
The star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a goofy selfie in gray athleisure
The goofy side
Here is a sneak peek into Pooja Hegde's morning madness. Doesn't she look gorgeous
Morning madness
Pooja Hegde shared another pretty selfie on her Instagram handle from the car, take a look
Be amazed!
