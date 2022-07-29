Heading 3
Pooja Hegde's travel escapades
Pooja Hegde is a travel freak and is currently on a break to explore 3 continents. She just wrapped up a fun vacation in Thailand and Europe and is set for another ride to United States
Pooja Hegde went on a shopping spree, and as is the case with most of us, she stopped to take a selfie. She captioned the photo, "Some pouting in the middle of some retail therapy."
Pooja Hedge shared a cute picture of herself relishing ice cream during her vacation on the photo-sharing app. She opted for a yellow dress as her outfit of the day
Pooja also posted pictures of herself in a lovely orchard while she was fruit picking in Gloucestershire
Pooja shared a photo featuring the famous Oxford University in England. She can be seen wearing a pretty white dress
Pooja Hegde dropped an appetizing post of enjoying some yummy delicacies from Thailand and we must say, everything looks delicious
Pooja Hegde says 'architect makes her happy as she poses in the beautiful place with a bright smile
Pooja Hegde and her family convince a furry pet Rapunzel to come and plays with them on the European streets
Pooja Hegde enjoys an ice cream date with her father. Such pure father and daughter goals, right?
Pooja Hegde also proves family comes first as she shared a perfect selfie with her mom and dad from a Europe trip
