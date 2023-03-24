MAR 24, 2023
Pooja Hegde's Tuscan Chicken Recipe
Pooja Hegde loves cooking and she often shares pics of her cooking on Instagram
Pooja Hegde often shares glimpses of her kitchen sessions
She makes a delicious Tuscan Chicken dish with a creamy blend of garlic and cheese
You must try this delicious recipe at home. Check it out
For the recipe, you need chicken breast, salt, pepper, garlic powder, mushroom, olive oil, tomato, onions, garlic cloves, heavy whipping cream, cheese and spinach
Now marinate the chicken breast with salt, black pepper, and garlic powder and let it rest for 5 minutes
Heat the pan and put butter and olive oil. Add chicken pieces and saute them
Heat oil and saute mushrooms. Now add tomato, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper
Add a cup of heavy whipping cream and cheese. Cook it for 2-4 minutes
Add spinach and enjoy the dish
