Arpita Sarkar 

Entertainment 

MAR 24, 2023

Pooja Hegde's Tuscan Chicken Recipe

Pooja Hegde loves cooking and she often shares pics of her cooking on Instagram 

Loves Cooking 

Pooja Hegde often shares glimpses of her kitchen sessions 

She makes a delicious Tuscan Chicken dish with a creamy blend of garlic and cheese 

Tuscan Chicken 

You must try this delicious recipe at home. Check it out 

Ingredients

For the recipe, you need chicken breast, salt, pepper, garlic powder, mushroom, olive oil, tomato, onions, garlic cloves, heavy whipping cream, cheese and spinach 


Now marinate the chicken breast with salt, black pepper, and garlic powder and let it rest for 5 minutes 

Marination 

Heat the pan and put butter and olive oil. Add chicken pieces and saute them 

Next in Process

Heat oil and saute mushrooms. Now add tomato, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper 

Add Other Ingredients 

Add a cup of heavy whipping cream and cheese. Cook it for 2-4 minutes 

Whipping Cream

Add spinach and enjoy the dish

Serve It Hot 

