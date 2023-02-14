Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 14, 2023

Pooja Hegde's yoga diaries

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde is one of the fittest actresses in the South. One of her secrets is that she practices yoga on a regular basis

When the Radhe Shyam star stopped to pose for a selfie during one of her yoga sessions

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Selfie game strong

Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her working on her shoulders and core

Channeling inner peace

Take a look at the picture of the Acharya actress practicing yoga in the comfort of her home

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Flying off into the sunset

Pooja Hegde tried her hands at another difficult yoga pose during one of the intense sessions

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Head over heels

Here is a picture of the stunner working on her mental and physical health during quarantine back in 2020

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Up against the wall

Pooja Hegde dropped a video of herself practicing Vinyasa yoga on the pilates reformer

Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Vinyasa Yoga

Here is another sneak peek into one of Pooja Hegde's intense yoga sessions

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A gratifying experience

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress loves to stay on top of her fitness routine even when she is on a vacation

Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Persistence is the key

Pooja Hegde is also a big fan of Pilates and is also often papped by the shutterbugs outside the gym

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Not just yoga

