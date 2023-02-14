FEB 14, 2023
Pooja Hegde's yoga diaries
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde is one of the fittest actresses in the South. One of her secrets is that she practices yoga on a regular basis
When the Radhe Shyam star stopped to pose for a selfie during one of her yoga sessions
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Selfie game strong
Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her working on her shoulders and core
Channeling inner peace
Take a look at the picture of the Acharya actress practicing yoga in the comfort of her home
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Flying off into the sunset
Pooja Hegde tried her hands at another difficult yoga pose during one of the intense sessions
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Head over heels
Here is a picture of the stunner working on her mental and physical health during quarantine back in 2020
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Up against the wall
Pooja Hegde dropped a video of herself practicing Vinyasa yoga on the pilates reformer
Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Vinyasa Yoga
Here is another sneak peek into one of Pooja Hegde's intense yoga sessions
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
A gratifying experience
The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress loves to stay on top of her fitness routine even when she is on a vacation
Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Persistence is the key
Pooja Hegde is also a big fan of Pilates and is also often papped by the shutterbugs outside the gym
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Not just yoga
