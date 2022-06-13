Heading 3
Pooja to Kajal: Divas in bold pantsuits
Priyanka Goud
June 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha added power and confidence with a blue pantsuit with a white top. To oomph it up, she went for a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup with no accessories
Monday blues
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh went the bold way in a red pantsuit and showed it can be a date outfit. The actress added more glam with netural toned make-up and, red lipstick
Bold in red
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde showed that pantsuits aren't boring and can have a unique touch as she opted for a satin aqua blue pantsuit with a white pearl corset crop top. With no accessories, she matched her point heels
Unique & steal-worthy
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh donned a multicoloured pantsuit and showed us how to blend sass and style into a formal attire so effortlessly with minimal makeup and gold accessories
Sass and style
Image: Nithya Menen Instagram
Nithya Menen went the classic way as she gets suited up in black attire and flaunted her smile
Classic & best
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia glammed up in an orange power suit with matching heels and completed her look with hair wavy open, fleek eyebrows, and sharp contour
Glam on point
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal made a strong case for power dressing in a hot pink pantsuit. The actress accessorized the look with mini hoops
Pink is best
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti cannot go wrong with black and her look in a sequin pantsuit is proof. The actress accessorised her look with a set of gold chains, rings, and earrings
Power queen in black
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely stunning in a white pant suit with a crop top and pants. Glowy makeup, and a sleek ponytail made it casual yet formal attire
Vision in white
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ram Charan to Dulquer Stars & toned abs