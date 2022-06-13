Heading 3

Pooja to Kajal: Divas in bold pantsuits

Priyanka Goud

June 13, 2022

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha added power and confidence with a blue pantsuit with a white top. To oomph it up, she went for a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup with no accessories

Monday blues

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh went the bold way in a red pantsuit and showed it can be a date outfit. The actress added more glam with netural toned make-up and, red lipstick

Bold in red

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde showed that pantsuits aren't boring and can have a unique touch as she opted for a satin aqua blue pantsuit with a white pearl corset crop top. With no accessories, she matched her point heels

Unique & steal-worthy

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh donned a multicoloured pantsuit and showed us how to blend sass and style into a formal attire so effortlessly with minimal makeup and gold accessories

Sass and style

Image: Nithya Menen Instagram

Nithya Menen went the classic way as she gets suited up in black attire and flaunted her smile

Classic & best

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Tamannaah Bhatia glammed up in an orange power suit with matching heels and completed her look with hair wavy open, fleek eyebrows, and sharp contour

Glam on point

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal made a strong case for power dressing in a hot pink pantsuit. The actress accessorized the look with mini hoops

Pink is best

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti cannot go wrong with black and her look in a sequin pantsuit is proof. The actress accessorised her look with a set of gold chains, rings, and earrings

Power queen in black

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely stunning in a white pant suit with a crop top and pants. Glowy makeup, and a sleek ponytail made it casual yet formal attire

Vision in white

