Heading 3
Pooja-Mrunal: South Divas in bikinis
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shriya Saran instagram
Shriya Saran flaunted her toned figure and looked smoking hot in a pink bikini as she enjoyed some pool time in the Maldives
Image:Laxmi Rai instagram
Laxmi Rai looked exquisite in a black cut-out bikini with beats around neck as she posed amid the breathtaking view
Image: Tamaannah Bhatia Instagram
Tamaannah Bhatia raised the hotness bar high with her hot pink two-piece bikini for her day out in the sun. She styled the bold look with a floral cape and left her hair loose
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh in a pink bikini from a beach vacation and gave us major fashion goals. The actress aced a minimal makeup look with golden earrings and hairbun to amp up the beach attire
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani’s beach look in a black floral bikini set, boho bracelets, minimal makeup, and sunglasses to add more drama is goals
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja amplified the glam quotient in an ivory base halter-neck bikini paired up with a sheer floral shrug, left her silky tresses open down, and went for nude makeup. What a beauty!
Image: Sita Ramam Instagram
Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur aced her pink bikini look with no makeup and we just couldn't take our eyes off her
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal looked cheerful as she enjoyed the fun-filled day in a printed black bikini and her hair tied in a bun
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan made a splash around in a red printed bikini paired up with a shirt for a recent outing on the island. Perfect makeup and sunnies added drama to the beach look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rakul Preet Singh inspired party looks