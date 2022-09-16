Heading 3

Pooja-Mrunal: South Divas in bikinis 

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shriya Saran instagram

Shriya Saran flaunted her toned figure and looked smoking hot in a pink bikini as she enjoyed some pool time in the Maldives

Image:Laxmi Rai instagram

Laxmi Rai looked exquisite in a black cut-out bikini with beats around neck as she posed amid the breathtaking view

Image: Tamaannah Bhatia Instagram

Tamaannah Bhatia raised the hotness bar high with her hot pink two-piece bikini for her day out in the sun. She styled the bold look with a floral cape and left her hair loose

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh in a pink bikini from a beach vacation and gave us major fashion goals. The actress aced a minimal makeup look with golden earrings and hairbun to amp up the beach attire

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani’s beach look in a black floral bikini set, boho bracelets, minimal makeup, and sunglasses to add more drama is goals

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja amplified the glam quotient in an ivory base halter-neck bikini paired up with a sheer floral shrug, left her silky tresses open down, and went for nude makeup. What a beauty!

Image: Sita Ramam Instagram

Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur aced her pink bikini look with no makeup and we just couldn't take our eyes off her

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal looked cheerful as she enjoyed the fun-filled day in a printed black bikini and her hair tied in a bun

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan made a splash around in a red printed bikini paired up with a shirt for a recent outing on the island. Perfect makeup and sunnies added drama to the beach look

