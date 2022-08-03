Heading 3
Pooja-Raashi:Airport styling ft divas
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 03, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Viral Bhayani
Tamannaah Bhatia actress oozed oomph in a brown pantsuit with a floral print. She looked absolutely radiant with light makeup and open hair. The outfit was complemented with a black handbag and checkered shirt
Image: Viral Bhayani
Pooja definitely made the airport look like a runway as she walked through the premises wearing a grey coloured jumpsuit with a pair of white shoes and carried a black handbag with her
Image: Viral Bhayani
Samantha wore an orange top with blue denim and every inch beautiful and served major airport look goals. She left her long tresses loose and kept her makeup natural
Image: Viral Bhayani
Rakul Preet Singh looked effortlessly chic in a bright pink crop top and ripped high-waisted, wide-legged denim pants. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and kept makeup minimal and fresh
Image: Viral Bhayani
The actress went for a simple yet luxe look for the travel attire in cream pants and a white crop top. With a Louis Vuitton bag and black sunnies, she completed the look and gave it a top-end fashionable attire
Image: Viral Bhayani
Rashmika Mandanna kept her travel look comfy in a stylish orange jumpsuit. Keeping her off-duty look casual and comfortable, the star chose to keep her hair open and teamed her comfy look with heels
Image: Viral Bhayani
Kajal decided to go casual yet trendy as she opted for a quirky print blue maxi dress and paired it with a denim jacket. Kajal sure knows how to travel in comfort as she chose to wear sneakers with her stylish outfit. The Acharya actress flaunted her no-makeup look
There’s no one like Shruti Haasan, who can style an all black look perfectly as she decked up in a printed tee and teamed up with a pair of slim-fit pants and matching shoes
Image: Viral Bhayani
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Keerthy Suresh upped the travel look in an ethnic outfit with tassel details. She is one of the actresses who does not believe in wearing make-up at the airport
