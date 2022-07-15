Heading 3
Pooja-Samantha: Co-ord Style cues
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Setting the internet on fire, Pooja Hegde posed in a white co-ord pantsuit. She paired her outfit of the day with matching heels and a chain necklace
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh showed that florals can't just be limited to Summers as she dressed up in the head-to-toe floral co-ord set and gave perfect monsoon dressing goals
Image; Samanatha Instagram
Samantha took the oomph factor in a stunning pristine white co-ord set. We absolutely love how she opted for minimal makeup glam and jewellery
Image: Amala Paul Instagram
Amala Paul donned a yellow striped sleeveless co-ord set dress and opted for a bold look with makeup and accessories
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia's colourful co-ord set is perfect to take inspiration from. She paired her multicoloured prints pant with a black crop top and a jacket with sneakers and, a pair of hoops and delicate neckpiece that completed her look
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna gave boho vibes as she dressed up in a printed co-ord set with cowrie shells. Silver jewellery and smokey eyes complemented the look perfectly
Image: Viral Bhayani
Rashmika Mandanna showed work outfits don’t need to be boring as she looked striking in her orange co-ord set which featured a shirt and matching trousers. Comfy and stylish
Nazriya experienced ethnic fashion as she slipped into white co-ord set of satin draped skirts and bustier blouses. The actress went very minimal with make-up and accessories, letting the outfit shine out
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Hansika Motwani showed how to keep it stylish and comfy in green oversized co-ord, which looks perfect for a brunch date with friends and vacation
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
