Pooja-Samantha: Co-ord Style cues

Priyanka Goud

JULY 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Setting the internet on fire, Pooja Hegde posed in a white co-ord pantsuit. She paired her outfit of the day with matching heels and a chain necklace

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh showed that florals can't just be limited to Summers as she dressed up in the head-to-toe floral co-ord set and gave perfect monsoon dressing goals

Image; Samanatha Instagram

Samantha took the oomph factor in a stunning pristine white co-ord set. We absolutely love how she opted for minimal makeup glam and jewellery

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala Paul donned a yellow striped sleeveless co-ord set dress and opted for a bold look with makeup and accessories

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia's colourful co-ord set is perfect to take inspiration from. She paired her multicoloured prints pant with a black crop top and a jacket with sneakers and, a pair of hoops and delicate neckpiece that completed her look

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Raashii Khanna gave boho vibes as she dressed up in a printed co-ord set with cowrie shells. Silver jewellery and smokey eyes complemented the look perfectly

Image: Viral Bhayani

Rashmika Mandanna showed work outfits don’t need to be boring as she looked striking in her orange co-ord set which featured a shirt and matching trousers. Comfy and stylish

Nazriya experienced ethnic fashion as she slipped into white co-ord set of satin draped skirts and bustier blouses. The actress went very minimal with make-up and accessories, letting the outfit shine out

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Hansika Motwani showed how to keep it stylish and comfy in green oversized co-ord, which looks perfect for a brunch date with friends and vacation

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

