Stripes are the new cool

Summers or winters, stripes work the best on any outfit. This pantsuit of Samantha is a perfect example of a boss lady outfit
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Sophisticated look
Kriti Sanon exuded boss lady vibes with her formal look in a dusky maroon suit and completed it with gold earrings and a high ponytail
Image: Tamannaah Bhatai Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia wore a quirky yet glamorous nude blazer dress and teamed it with minimal accessories, allowing the ensemble to be the star. This sexy and sensual dress leaves a bewitching aura on its path
Quirky yet glamorous
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh slipped into a shirtless striped pantsuit and it is the perfect office-to-date-night ensemble, and you should definitely add it to your collection. We love the bling and bold makeup
Office to date look
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna, the boss lady, dressed to the nines in a full-neck shirt. She paired it with a suit and bell-bottom slacks, upping her level of flair
Power dressing at best
Image: Twitter
Nayanthara has done power dressing right as she radiates boss lady vibes in a polka dot suit and finished the look with a high ponytail, minimal makeup and hoop earrings
Boss lady
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani lays fashion cues on how to up your work wardrobe with the violet pantsuit look. With bare accessories and a pair of embellished stilettos, she stood out
Purple is the new black
Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram
Keerthy decked up as the boss lady and looked like a billion bucks in a lemon-yellow pantsuit as she slayed office fashion goals for us
Sunshine in yellow
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde exuded boss lady vibes in shimmery pantsuit and finished her look with black heels and kept her hair open
Glam and glitz
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Rashmika Mandanna's beauty secrets