Heading 3

Pooja to Rakul: Divas in boss lady looks

Priyanka Goud

Nov 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Samanatha Instagram

Stripes are the new cool

Summers or winters, stripes work the best on any outfit. This pantsuit of Samantha is a perfect example of a boss lady outfit

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Sophisticated look

Kriti Sanon exuded boss lady vibes with her formal look in a dusky maroon suit and completed it with gold earrings and a high ponytail

Image: Tamannaah Bhatai Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a quirky yet glamorous nude blazer dress and teamed it with minimal accessories, allowing the ensemble to be the star. This sexy and sensual dress leaves a bewitching aura on its path

Quirky yet glamorous

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh slipped into a shirtless striped pantsuit and it is the perfect office-to-date-night ensemble, and you should definitely add it to your collection. We love the bling and bold makeup

Office to date look

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Raashii Khanna, the boss lady, dressed to the nines in a full-neck shirt. She paired it with a suit and bell-bottom slacks, upping her level of flair

Power dressing at best

Image: Twitter

Nayanthara has done power dressing right as she radiates boss lady vibes in a polka dot suit and finished the look with a high ponytail, minimal makeup and hoop earrings

Boss lady

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani lays fashion cues on how to up your work wardrobe with the violet pantsuit look. With bare accessories and a pair of embellished stilettos, she stood out

Purple is the new black

Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram

Keerthy decked up as the boss lady and looked like a billion bucks in a lemon-yellow pantsuit as she slayed office fashion goals for us

Sunshine in yellow

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde exuded boss lady vibes in shimmery pantsuit and finished her look with black heels and kept her hair open

Glam and glitz

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rashmika Mandanna's beauty secrets

Click Here