Poor Girl Rich Guy themed K-dramas 

Ahn Hyo Seop plays chaebol Kang Tae Moo who falls in love with Shin Ha Ri, a woman he meets on a blind date
Image: SBS
A Business Proposal
The obvious classic on this list and one that definitely has the rich/poor trope, Coffee Prince is a rom-com that has continued to win hearts
Image: MBC
Coffee Prince
Jang Nara stars in Fated to Love You as a regular, plain girl named Kim Mi Young. Fatefully, she meets Lee Gun one day, and the two have a one-night stand. This results in a pregnancy that forces them into marriage
Image: MBC
Fated to Love You
Hong Ra On is a eunuch for Crown Prince Lee Young. Lee Young is completely unaware that one of his eunuchs, who are all supposed to be men, is actually a woman
Image: KBS2
Love in the Moonlight
A more recent drama that deserves a spot on this list, “Romance Is a Bonus Book” stars Lee Jong Suk as Cha Eun Ho, a writer and editor of a publishing company, and Lee Na Young as Kang Dan Yi, a mother who’s trying to get back into the workforce
Image: JTBC
Romance Is a Bonus Book
Moon Kang Tae works as a caregiver in a psychiatric hospital. He meets a woman named Go Moon Young who writes dark children’s books, and she takes a strong liking to him
Image: tvN
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Yoo Seung Ho as Kim Min Kyu and Chae Soo Bin as Jo Ji Ah are two main leads I would love to see again on the small screen. When Min Kyu gets himself a robot, he finds himself getting attracted to it
I Am Not a Robot
Image: MBC
No Go Jin is the most popular tutor in the private education field, and falls in love with his secretary and discovers their crazy sides together
Image: KBS2
Crazy Love
This is a CEO drama where he falls in love with his secretary who has been working with him for 9 long years and decides to quit the job
What's wrong with Secretary Kim?
Image: tvN
Do Bong Soon is a petite kind woman who is appointed as a bodyguard for a rich CEO for her supernatural powers. The K-drama is about their love story