 Pujya Doss

 October 27, 2023

Entertainment

Poor Girl Rich Guy themed K-dramas 

Ahn Hyo Seop plays chaebol Kang Tae Moo who falls in love with Shin Ha Ri, a woman he meets on a blind date

Image: SBS

A Business Proposal 

The obvious classic on this list and one that definitely has the rich/poor trope, Coffee Prince is a rom-com that has continued to win hearts

Image: MBC

Coffee Prince

Jang Nara stars in Fated to Love You as a regular, plain girl named Kim Mi Young. Fatefully, she meets Lee Gun one day, and the two have a one-night stand. This results in a pregnancy that forces them into marriage

Image: MBC

Fated to Love You

Hong Ra On is a eunuch for Crown Prince Lee Young. Lee Young is completely unaware that one of his eunuchs, who are all supposed to be men, is actually a woman

Image: KBS2

Love in the Moonlight

A more recent drama that deserves a spot on this list, “Romance Is a Bonus Book” stars Lee Jong Suk as Cha Eun Ho, a writer and editor of a publishing company, and Lee Na Young as Kang Dan Yi, a mother who’s trying to get back into the workforce

Image: JTBC

Romance Is a Bonus Book

Moon Kang Tae works as a caregiver in a psychiatric hospital. He meets a woman named Go Moon Young who writes dark children’s books, and she takes a strong liking to him

Image: tvN

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Yoo Seung Ho as Kim Min Kyu and Chae Soo Bin as Jo Ji Ah are two main leads I would love to see again on the small screen. When Min Kyu gets himself a robot, he finds himself getting attracted to it

I Am Not a Robot

Image: MBC

No Go Jin is the most popular tutor in the private education field, and falls in love with his secretary and discovers their crazy sides together

Image: KBS2

Crazy Love

This is a CEO drama where he falls in love with his secretary who has been working with him for 9 long years and decides to quit the job 

What's wrong with Secretary Kim?

Image: tvN

Do Bong Soon is a petite kind woman who is appointed as a bodyguard for a rich CEO for her supernatural powers. The K-drama is about their love story 

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Gong Soon

