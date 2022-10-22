Heading 3
Popular 2022 K-pop boy groups debuts
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
The talented bunch boasts some of the best performers debuting this year.
TEMPEST
Image: Brand New Music
9 members that each bring something different to the table!
YOUNITE
Image: Interpark Music Plus
Much like their name, the boy group is an amalgamation of everything trendy.
TRENDZ
Image: Think Entertainment
The Wild Idols, TAN received a lot of love from fans.
TAN
Image: FirstOne Entertainment
A big bunch of bright and energetic K-pop idols form this boy group.
NINE.i
Image: Keystone Entertainment
Creating their own space full of adventures, the boy group impressed with a comeback recently.
BLANK2Y
Image: P NATION
LOUD and proud, this group made a bang with their debut.
TNX
Image: IST Entertainment
Formed thanks to the survival show, ‘The Origin – A, B, Or What?’, it has seven talented members.
ATBO
Image: Fantagio
Though they are already known for being rappers of boy group ASTRO, this new unit debut was very interesting.
ASTRO - Jinjin & Rocky
Image: Deep Studio Entertainment
A boy group with one virtual member, this concept was unique and refreshing for K-pop fans.
SUPERKIND
