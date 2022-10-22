Heading 3

Popular 2022 K-pop boy groups debuts

Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

The talented bunch boasts some of the best performers debuting this year.

TEMPEST

Image: Brand New Music

9 members that each bring something different to the table!

YOUNITE

Image: Interpark Music Plus

Much like their name, the boy group is an amalgamation of everything trendy.

TRENDZ

Image: Think Entertainment

The Wild Idols, TAN received a lot of love from fans.

TAN

Image: FirstOne Entertainment

A big bunch of bright and energetic K-pop idols form this boy group.

NINE.i

Image: Keystone Entertainment

Creating their own space full of adventures, the boy group impressed with a comeback recently.

BLANK2Y

Image: P NATION

LOUD and proud, this group made a bang with their debut.

TNX

Image: IST Entertainment

Formed thanks to the survival show, ‘The Origin – A, B, Or What?’, it has seven talented members.

ATBO

Image: Fantagio

Though they are already known for being rappers of boy group ASTRO, this new unit debut was very interesting.

ASTRO - Jinjin & Rocky

Image: Deep Studio Entertainment

A boy group with one virtual member, this concept was unique and refreshing for K-pop fans.

SUPERKIND

