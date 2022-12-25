Heading 3

Popular 2022
K-pop dance challenges

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

LE SSERAFIM met the world with a clear message.

FEARLESS

Image: Source Music

Image: YG Entertainment

DARARI

TREASURE wowed everyone with their hit B-side.

Image: YG Entertainment

The Queens, BLACKPINK, returned with a catchy number.

Pink Venom

Image: P NATION

The best joining of forces to happen in recent years.

That That

Image: BELIFT LAB

Another B-side which became known thanks to its dance challenge.

Polaroid Love

Image: News1

NewJeans’ introduction was just as hyped as their song.

Hype Boy

Image: P NATION

Zoom

Jessi made her prowess known with this hit release.

When our eyes go on B.I and DeVita’s hit number we begin to groove!

BTBT

Image: IOK Company

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s dance number was just as hot as its name!

Hot

Image: News1

New Thing

Zico took over the internet with this song and its dance!

