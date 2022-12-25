Heading 3
LE SSERAFIM met the world with a clear message.
FEARLESS
Image: Source Music
Image: YG Entertainment
DARARI
TREASURE wowed everyone with their hit B-side.
Image: YG Entertainment
The Queens, BLACKPINK, returned with a catchy number.
Pink Venom
Image: P NATION
The best joining of forces to happen in recent years.
That That
Image: BELIFT LAB
Another B-side which became known thanks to its dance challenge.
Polaroid Love
Image: News1
NewJeans’ introduction was just as hyped as their song.
Hype Boy
Image: P NATION
Zoom
Jessi made her prowess known with this hit release.
When our eyes go on B.I and DeVita’s hit number we begin to groove!
BTBT
Image: IOK Company
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
SEVENTEEN’s dance number was just as hot as its name!
Hot
Image: News1
New Thing
Zico took over the internet with this song and its dance!
