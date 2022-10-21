Heading 3
Popular 2022 K-pop girl group debuts
Image: JYP Entertainment
The youngest group from the agency, they have made a unique debut.
NMIXX
Image: BPM Entertainment
VIVIZ
The former GFRIEND members, Eunha, SinB, and Umji, reconvened as a trio.
Image: Swing Entertainment and WAKEONE Entertainment
The 9 girls of Girls Planet 999, formed as the girl group and have been making popular releases.
Kep1er
Image: ADOR, HYBE
One of the most astonishing debuts of the year, they have taken the world by storm.
NewJeans
Image: SOURCE MUSIC, HYBE
Another uber famous group, they have made themselves known.
LE SSERAFIM
Image: SM Entertainment
A regrouping of SM Entertainment’s popular girl squads, they have made a strong case.
GOT The Beat
Image: M25, Universal Music Japan
CLASS:y
Much like their name, the ‘My Teenage Girl’ group, is vibrant and intriguing.
Image: YES IM Entertainment
They are ‘AWESOME’ to the core!
mimiirose
Image: MLD Entertainment
A dance-tune leading their debut, they are on the path to become a well-known act.
LAPILLUS
Image: FCENM Entertainment
Love in Bloom? Yes please. This group of talented members are slowing growing bigger.
ILY:1
