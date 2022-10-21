Heading 3

Popular 2022 K-pop girl group debuts

Image: JYP Entertainment

The youngest group from the agency, they have made a unique debut.

NMIXX

Image: BPM Entertainment

VIVIZ 

The former GFRIEND members, Eunha, SinB, and Umji, reconvened as a trio.

Image: Swing Entertainment and WAKEONE Entertainment

The 9 girls of Girls Planet 999, formed as the girl group and have been making popular releases.

Kep1er

Image: ADOR, HYBE

One of the most astonishing debuts of the year, they have taken the world by storm.

NewJeans

Image: SOURCE MUSIC, HYBE

Another uber famous group, they have made themselves known.

LE SSERAFIM

Image: SM Entertainment

A regrouping of SM Entertainment’s popular girl squads, they have made a strong case.

GOT The Beat

Image: M25, Universal Music Japan

CLASS:y

Much like their name, the ‘My Teenage Girl’ group, is vibrant and intriguing.

Image: YES IM Entertainment

They are ‘AWESOME’ to the core!

mimiirose

Image: MLD Entertainment

A dance-tune leading their debut, they are on the path to become a well-known act.

LAPILLUS

Image: FCENM Entertainment

Love in Bloom? Yes please. This group of talented members are slowing growing bigger.

ILY:1

