Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Entertainment

Popular 4th gen K-pop songs 

A culinary masterpiece, blending fierce rap and catchy hooks, serving up a delectable feast of energy and innovation

Image: JYP Entertainment.

God's Menu by Stray Kids: 

Vibrant beats and youthful charm, a celebration of friendship and adventure, inviting listeners to join the journey of vibrant dreams

Image: YG Entertainment.

BOY by TREASURE: 

Ethereal melodies and emotive vocals intertwine, exploring the complexities of destiny and choice, captivating hearts with its otherworldly allure

Image: Belift Lab.

Given-Taken by ENHYPEN:

Hypnotic beats and haunting melodies, a journey through the haze of youth and temptation, mesmerizing listeners with its intoxicating rhythm

Drunk-Dazed by ENHYPEN:

Image: Belift Lab.

Empowering anthem of self-love and confidence, infectious hooks and bold choreography, inspiring listeners to embrace their uniqueness with unapologetic fervor

Hype Boy by ITZY:

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Thunderous by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Epic orchestration meets powerful rap, a thunderous anthem of defiance and determination, shaking the very foundations of conventional norms

Retro-inspired grooves and catchy hooks, a refreshing burst of nostalgia and modern flair, captivating audiences with its timeless charm

ASAP by STAYC:

Image: High Up Entertainment.

Bold beats and charismatic energy, a testament to confidence and individuality, setting the stage ablaze with its rebellious charm

Top Gang by NEW JEANS: 

Image: ADOR.

Futuristic beats and ethereal vocals, a digital fantasy world where reality and imagination collide, captivating audiences with its innovative vision

Black Mamba by aespa:

Image: SM Entertainment.

Playful melodies and dynamic vocals, a joyful celebration of youthful adventures and friendship, echoing the carefree spirit of adolescence

Tinnitus by TXT:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

