Popular 4th gen K-pop songs
A culinary masterpiece, blending fierce rap and catchy hooks, serving up a delectable feast of energy and innovation
Image: JYP Entertainment.
God's Menu by Stray Kids:
Vibrant beats and youthful charm, a celebration of friendship and adventure, inviting listeners to join the journey of vibrant dreams
Image: YG Entertainment.
BOY by TREASURE:
Ethereal melodies and emotive vocals intertwine, exploring the complexities of destiny and choice, captivating hearts with its otherworldly allure
Image: Belift Lab.
Given-Taken by ENHYPEN:
Hypnotic beats and haunting melodies, a journey through the haze of youth and temptation, mesmerizing listeners with its intoxicating rhythm
Drunk-Dazed by ENHYPEN:
Image: Belift Lab.
Empowering anthem of self-love and confidence, infectious hooks and bold choreography, inspiring listeners to embrace their uniqueness with unapologetic fervor
Hype Boy by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Thunderous by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Epic orchestration meets powerful rap, a thunderous anthem of defiance and determination, shaking the very foundations of conventional norms
Retro-inspired grooves and catchy hooks, a refreshing burst of nostalgia and modern flair, captivating audiences with its timeless charm
ASAP by STAYC:
Image: High Up Entertainment.
Bold beats and charismatic energy, a testament to confidence and individuality, setting the stage ablaze with its rebellious charm
Top Gang by NEW JEANS:
Image: ADOR.
Futuristic beats and ethereal vocals, a digital fantasy world where reality and imagination collide, captivating audiences with its innovative vision
Black Mamba by aespa:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Click Here
Playful melodies and dynamic vocals, a joyful celebration of youthful adventures and friendship, echoing the carefree spirit of adolescence
Tinnitus by TXT:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.