Popular American singers

Ariana made her music debut in 2011 with the song 'Put Your Hearts Up'. She has received two Grammy Awards over the years and was crowned Princess of Pop in 2021
Image: Ariana Grande Instagram
Justin Bieber is the world's biggest pop star. At the age of 15, he released his debut single ‘One Time’ in July 2009. Bieber is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with over 150 million records sold worldwide
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Justin Bieber
The singer began her career in 2004 with the release of her first album titled ‘Onika’. She is now regarded as one of the world's most well-known singers ,rappers and lyricists
Image: Nicki Minaj Instagram
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift is recognised as one of the greatest songwriters of all time. She has a net worth of USD 365 million and has received 11 Grammy Awards
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
Taylor Swift
Gaga began singing at a young age and has since become one of the world's highest-paid singers. Gaga is the recipient of twelve Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and sixteen Guinness World Records
Image: Lady Gaga Instagram
Lady Gaga
Beyonce rose to prominence as the lead singer of Destiny's Child in the late 1990s and has been on a roll ever since. She is the most-awarded female artist of all time, having received numerous awards
Image: Beyonce Instagram
Beyonce
Lopez debuted in the music industry in 1999 with her debut studio album ‘On the 6’ and she has made significant contributions to the world of music. She is regarded as the most influential Latina performer in North America
Image: Jennifer Lopez Instagram
Jennifer Lopez
The Barbadian singer, Rihanna, is considered an icon in the music industry. She is the recipient of nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards and 13 American Music Awards and holds six Guinness World Records
Image: Rihanna Instagram
Rihanna
Katy Perry is one of the greatest vocalists of all time. She has five American Music Awards, fourteen People's Choice Awards, four Guinness World Records, a Brit Award and a Juno Award under her belt
Image: Katy Perry Instagram
Katy Perry
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Best of Deepika Padukone’s short hairdo