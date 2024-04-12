Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 12, 2024

Popular Comedy Franchises in Hindi Cinema


Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's Housefull is one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises. The fifth instalment of the Housefull series is set to release next year

Housefull

Image: IMDb

Ajay Devgn's Golmaal is a highly popular comedy franchise among movie enthusiasts. The makers are planning the fifth instalment of the series

Image: IMDb

Golmaal

Indra Kumar's Dhamaal has a dedicated fan base. Reportedly, the makers are planning the fourth instalment of the franchise, with Ajay Devgn in the lead role

Image: IMDb

Dhamaal

Another Indra Kumar comedy franchise, Masti, is gearing up for its fourth instalment. The adult-oriented franchise stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles

Masti

Image: IMDb

Ayushmann Khurrana's madcap comedy franchise, Dream Girl, has been highly successful at the box office. The franchise currently has two parts

Dream Girl

Image: IMDb

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are set to face each other in the third instalment of the Jolly LLB franchise. Though not a regular comedy film, it is worth mentioning in this list

Jolly LLB

Image: IMDb

The Hera Pheri comedy franchise, with its two parts, has a massive fan following. A third instalment of the franchise is currently in the works

Hera Pheri

Image: IMDb

Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey is a popular comedy franchise, with three parts to its credit so far

Fukrey

Image: IMDb

Another cult comedy film that turned into a franchise, Welcome, had John Abraham in its second part. However, the makers have decided to bring Akshay Kumar back with a stellar cast for the third installment

Welcome

Image: IMDb

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a horror-comedy, has turned into a franchise, with Kartik Aaryan playing the lead in the subsequent part. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently in production

