Popular Comedy Franchises in Hindi Cinema

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's Housefull is one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises. The fifth instalment of the Housefull series is set to release next year
Housefull
Ajay Devgn's Golmaal is a highly popular comedy franchise among movie enthusiasts. The makers are planning the fifth instalment of the series
Golmaal
Indra Kumar's Dhamaal has a dedicated fan base. Reportedly, the makers are planning the fourth instalment of the franchise, with Ajay Devgn in the lead role
Dhamaal
Another Indra Kumar comedy franchise, Masti, is gearing up for its fourth instalment. The adult-oriented franchise stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles
Masti
Ayushmann Khurrana's madcap comedy franchise, Dream Girl, has been highly successful at the box office. The franchise currently has two parts
Dream Girl
Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are set to face each other in the third instalment of the Jolly LLB franchise. Though not a regular comedy film, it is worth mentioning in this list
Jolly LLB
The Hera Pheri comedy franchise, with its two parts, has a massive fan following. A third instalment of the franchise is currently in the works
Hera Pheri
Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey is a popular comedy franchise, with three parts to its credit so far
Fukrey
Another cult comedy film that turned into a franchise, Welcome, had John Abraham in its second part. However, the makers have decided to bring Akshay Kumar back with a stellar cast for the third installment
Welcome
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a horror-comedy, has turned into a franchise, with Kartik Aaryan playing the lead in the subsequent part. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently in production