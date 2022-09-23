Heading 3

Popular female K-pop idol turned actors

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Bae Suzy has redirected her days as a Miss A member to becoming a Hallyu star

Suzy

Image: News1

The songstress has built herself to be a sought after actress with diversified roles

IU

Image: News1

Steadily building her drama list with impressive roles, she’s one to look out for

Sooyoung

Image: News1

Arguably the most famed actor from Girls’ Generation, her emotional capture over these roles has been amazing

YoonA

Image: News1

The youngest in her group, she has tackled tricky roles with ease and flair

Seohyun

Image: News1

Krystal has been doing good for herself, an impressive list of popular titles under her belt

Krystal

Image: News1

Kim Sejeong

Acing the many roles coming at her, she’s a growing name in the industry

Image: News1

After finding strong footing in variety entertainment, Hyeri has chosen acting as her next go-to venture

Hyeri

Image: News1

Her recent departure from Apink may have come as a shock, however Naeun presents a promising actor front

Naeun

Image: News1

Starting out as a member of Hello Venus, Nara now has a fabulous filmography to look at

Nara

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Popular male K-pop idol turned actors

Click Here