Heading 3
Popular female K-pop idol turned actors
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
Bae Suzy has redirected her days as a Miss A member to becoming a Hallyu star
Suzy
Image: News1
The songstress has built herself to be a sought after actress with diversified roles
IU
Image: News1
Steadily building her drama list with impressive roles, she’s one to look out for
Sooyoung
Image: News1
Arguably the most famed actor from Girls’ Generation, her emotional capture over these roles has been amazing
YoonA
Image: News1
The youngest in her group, she has tackled tricky roles with ease and flair
Seohyun
Image: News1
Krystal has been doing good for herself, an impressive list of popular titles under her belt
Krystal
Image: News1
Kim Sejeong
Acing the many roles coming at her, she’s a growing name in the industry
Image: News1
After finding strong footing in variety entertainment, Hyeri has chosen acting as her next go-to venture
Hyeri
Image: News1
Her recent departure from Apink may have come as a shock, however Naeun presents a promising actor front
Naeun
Image: News1
Starting out as a member of Hello Venus, Nara now has a fabulous filmography to look at
Nara
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Popular male K-pop idol turned actors