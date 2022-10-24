Heading 3
Popular girl group
K-pop leaders
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: SM Entertainment
From their debut to now, 15 years later, she has stood on guard for Girls’ Generation
Taeyeon
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jihyo
The TWICE girls have always been vocal about her supportive actions
Image: SM Entertainment
Standing tall with her team, Red Velvet, has always been crucial to her
Irene
Image: RBW
MAMAMOO has flourished fabulously with her support
Solar
Image: Very Cherry
2NE1’s brightest and darkest days have seen her strong presence
CL
Image: JYP Entertainment
Being at the forefront of a popular 4th generation group- ITZY, has resulted in her growth
Yeji
Image: CUBE Entertainment
Soyeon
(G)I-DLE is receiving the attention it rightfully deserves under the care of Soyeon
GFRIEND became a force to be reckoned with and Sowon played a big part in making that happen
Sowon
Image: Source Music
Image: Bridge
Though SISTAR has parted ways, she has been there for her members through and through
Hyolyn
Image: Blockberry Creative
As LOONA receives love from all over the world, she charges right ahead with the team of 12
Haseul
