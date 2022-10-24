Heading 3

Popular girl group
 K-pop leaders

Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: SM Entertainment

From their debut to now, 15 years later, she has stood on guard for Girls’ Generation

Taeyeon

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jihyo

The TWICE girls have always been vocal about her supportive actions

Image: SM Entertainment

Standing tall with her team, Red Velvet, has always been crucial to her

Irene

Image: RBW

MAMAMOO has flourished fabulously with her support

Solar

Image: Very Cherry

2NE1’s brightest and darkest days have seen her strong presence

CL

Image: JYP Entertainment

Being at the forefront of a popular 4th generation group- ITZY, has resulted in her growth

Yeji

Image: CUBE Entertainment

Soyeon

(G)I-DLE is receiving the attention it rightfully deserves under the care of Soyeon

GFRIEND became a force to be reckoned with and Sowon played a big part in making that happen

Sowon

Image: Source Music

Image: Bridge

Though SISTAR has parted ways, she has been there for her members through and through

Hyolyn

Image: Blockberry Creative

As LOONA receives love from all over the world, she charges right ahead with the team of 12

Haseul

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Powerful male vocalists in K-pop

Click Here