Popular High School
K-dramas
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop are the perfect bunch in this iconic show.
True Beauty
Image: tvN
Image: MBC
Extraordinary You
Set inside a webtoon, Kim Hye Yoon decides to take charge of her own fate by falling for Rowoon’s character.
Image: Netflix
Making the alarm of their heart ring with crushes, this drama starred Kim So Hyun and Song Kang in the lead roles.
Love Alarm
Image: Netflix
As a zombie outbreak takes centre stage, how will a bunch of high schoolers tackle it?
All of Us Are Dead
Image: KBS2
A prestigious school and ambitious students, Kim Soo Hyun, Bae Suzy, Ok Taecyeon and IU are the main characters.
Dream High
Image:KBS2
The elite F4 come across a strong headed newbie who eventually falls for the clan’s leader.
Boys Over Flowers
Image: SBS
The Heirs
The disparity between the rich and poor is clearly visible as a chaebol son and the daughter of their house help fall in love.
A girl who has a crush on her longtime classmate gets into a relationship with him soon after a new transfer student expresses his interest in her.
A Love So Beautiful
Image: KakaoTV
Image: MBC
A girl and her parents shift to the house of her crush and new things unfold.
Playful Kiss
Image: Netflix
An abandoned high schooler takes illegal means to stay afloat and comes across a girl who raises hell for him.
Extracurricular
