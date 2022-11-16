Heading 3

Popular High School
 K-dramas

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop are the perfect bunch in this iconic show.

True Beauty

Image: tvN

Image: MBC

Extraordinary You

Set inside a webtoon, Kim Hye Yoon decides to take charge of her own fate by falling for Rowoon’s character.

Image: Netflix

Making the alarm of their heart ring with crushes, this drama starred Kim So Hyun and Song Kang in the lead roles.

Love Alarm

Image: Netflix

As a zombie outbreak takes centre stage, how will a bunch of high schoolers tackle it?

All of Us Are Dead

Image: KBS2

A prestigious school and ambitious students, Kim Soo Hyun, Bae Suzy, Ok Taecyeon and IU are the main characters.

Dream High

Image:KBS2

The elite F4 come across a strong headed newbie who eventually falls for the clan’s leader.

Boys Over Flowers

Image: SBS

The Heirs

The disparity between the rich and poor is clearly visible as a chaebol son and the daughter of their house help fall in love.

A girl who has a crush on her longtime classmate gets into a relationship with him soon after a new transfer student expresses his interest in her.

A Love So Beautiful

Image: KakaoTV

Image: MBC

A girl and her parents shift to the house of her crush and new things unfold.

Playful Kiss

Image: Netflix

An abandoned high schooler takes illegal means to stay afloat and comes across a girl who raises hell for him.

Extracurricular

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Popular soloist K-pop group idols 

Click Here