Popular Hits rejected by actors

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 13, 2023

Entertainment

The famous glamour queen has rejected films like Kaho Na …Pyaar Hai which would have been a great opportunity for her

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image : Kareena Kapoor Khan

Raj Malhotra, King of hearts, was earlier offered to Saif Ali Khan who rejected the role but Shah Rukh Khan nailed it

Saif Ali Khan

Image : Pinkvilla

The chocolate boy of bollywood had rejected the lead role of a doctor in the film Munnabhai MBBS which was later essayed by Sanjay Dutt

Shah Rukh Khan

Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

The Welcome actress had turned down the role of Naina. Well, the film did wonders at the box office

Katrina Kaif

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The role of Piya in 3 idiots was earlier offered to Kajol who rejected it. Later, the role was performed by Kareen Kapoor Khan

Kajol

Image : Kajol’s Instagram

The role of Aakash in Dil Chahta Hai was initially offered to Hrithik Roshan. However, he turned it down

Hrithik Roshan

Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

The role of strict coach in Chak De India was initially offered to Salman Khan who had turned it down. Later, Shah Rukh Khan nailed it

Salman Khan

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

Twinkle was offered the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but she turned it down. The film would have been a great breakthrough for her into the industry

Twinkle Khanna 

Image : Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram

The Butter Knife Hai by Ranveer Singh sounds good but what if it was Ranbir Kapoor! RK has rejected the role of Kabir Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do

Ranbir Kapoor

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Khiladi Actor had rejected the sports drama film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Later, Farhan Akhtar was cast in the movie and it did wonders at Box Office

Akshay Kumar

Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

