The famous glamour queen has rejected films like Kaho Na …Pyaar Hai which would have been a great opportunity for her
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image : Kareena Kapoor Khan
Raj Malhotra, King of hearts, was earlier offered to Saif Ali Khan who rejected the role but Shah Rukh Khan nailed it
Saif Ali Khan
Image : Pinkvilla
The chocolate boy of bollywood had rejected the lead role of a doctor in the film Munnabhai MBBS which was later essayed by Sanjay Dutt
Shah Rukh Khan
Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The Welcome actress had turned down the role of Naina. Well, the film did wonders at the box office
Katrina Kaif
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The role of Piya in 3 idiots was earlier offered to Kajol who rejected it. Later, the role was performed by Kareen Kapoor Khan
Kajol
Image : Kajol’s Instagram
The role of Aakash in Dil Chahta Hai was initially offered to Hrithik Roshan. However, he turned it down
Hrithik Roshan
Image : Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The role of strict coach in Chak De India was initially offered to Salman Khan who had turned it down. Later, Shah Rukh Khan nailed it
Salman Khan
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
Twinkle was offered the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but she turned it down. The film would have been a great breakthrough for her into the industry
Twinkle Khanna
Image : Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram
The Butter Knife Hai by Ranveer Singh sounds good but what if it was Ranbir Kapoor! RK has rejected the role of Kabir Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do
Ranbir Kapoor
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Khiladi Actor had rejected the sports drama film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Later, Farhan Akhtar was cast in the movie and it did wonders at Box Office
Akshay Kumar
Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram