Seo Woo Jin
Seo Woo Jin is a 7 year old actor and model he is best for his role of Kim Tae Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung’s daughter in Hi Bye, Mama !
This 11 year old actor made us feel the pain of the past of Lee Jae Min in Seasons of Blossom
Hong Dong Young
Image Credit: Hong Dong Young’s Instagram
Image Credit: Jung Si Yul’s Instagram
This star actor was born in September 2013 and is famous for the role he played in The King: Eternal Monarch of younger version of Jo Yeong
ung Si Yul
Image Credit: Jung Hyeon Jun’s Instagram
This young actor has won two acting awards and is known for his role as young Lee Gon from the The King: Eternal Monarch
Jung Hyeon Jun
Image Credit: Kim Kang Hoon’s Instagram
Another brilliant child actor who has gained fame with the character of Kang Pilgu in the drama When The Camellia Blooms
Kim Kang Hoon
Image Credit: Moon Woo Jin’s Instagram
Moon Woo Jin
A popular young star who was part of the biggest hit dramas like My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay!, Watcher etc
This cutie played the character of young Eunseom in Arthdal Chronicles
Kim Ye Joon
Image Credit: Kim Ye Joon’s Instagram
Image Credit: Kim Ji-Yu’s Instagram
Kim Ji Yu
You have seen her in various dramas as she was the younger version of the main leads in Extraordinary You, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and many more
Image Credit: Ahn Se Bin’s Instagram
Se Bin from All Of Us Are Dead and Kang Yi Seul in The Law Cafe was played by Ahn Se Bin
Ahn Se Bin
