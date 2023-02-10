Heading 3

 Popular K-drama
 child actors 

Vedangi Joshi

Image Credit: tvN 

Seo Woo Jin

Seo Woo Jin is a 7 year old actor and model he is best for his role of Kim Tae Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung’s daughter in Hi Bye, Mama ! 

This 11 year old actor made us feel the pain of the past of Lee Jae Min in Seasons of Blossom

Hong Dong Young 

 Image Credit: Hong Dong Young’s Instagram

Image Credit: Jung Si Yul’s Instagram

This star actor was born in September 2013 and is famous for the role he played in The King: Eternal Monarch of younger version of Jo Yeong 

ung Si Yul 

Image Credit: Jung Hyeon Jun’s Instagram 

This young actor has won two acting awards and is known for his role as young Lee Gon from the The King: Eternal Monarch

Jung Hyeon Jun 

 Image Credit: Kim Kang Hoon’s Instagram 

Another brilliant child actor who has gained fame with the character of Kang Pilgu in the drama When The Camellia Blooms

Kim Kang Hoon 

Image Credit:  Moon Woo Jin’s Instagram

Moon Woo Jin

A popular young star who was part of the biggest hit dramas like My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay!, Watcher etc 

This cutie played the character of young Eunseom in Arthdal Chronicles 

Kim Ye Joon

Image Credit:  Kim Ye Joon’s Instagram 

 Image Credit: Kim Ji-Yu’s Instagram 

Kim Ji Yu

You have seen her in various dramas as she was the younger version of the main leads in Extraordinary You, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and many more

 Image Credit: Ahn Se Bin’s Instagram

Se Bin from All Of Us Are Dead and Kang Yi Seul in The Law Cafe was played by Ahn Se Bin

 Ahn Se Bin 

