The World of Married is a South Korean TV drama series that revolves around the tumultuous lives of a married couple and their struggles with infidelity, betrayal, and revenge
The World Of Married
Source: JTBC
Squid Game, a Korean thriller on Netflix became a viral hit. Characters in debt play children's games for a chance at winning millions, but losing means death
Squid Game
Source: Netflix
This K-drama revolves around a South Korean drama series that follows the lives of wealthy families in an exclusive neighbourhood as they navigate the cutthroat world of education and societal expectations
SKY Castle
Source: JTBC
Vincenzo is a South Korean TV series that follows a Korean-Italian lawyer who becomes embroiled in a battle against a powerful conglomerate while discovering his roots and falling in love
Vincenzo
Source: tvN
The storyline revolves around a wealthy South Korean woman who accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with an army officer, amidst political tensions and cultural differences
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
Sweet Home is a horror-thriller series, where residents of a high-rise apartment complex battle frightening monsters for survival. The protagonist, Cha Hyun Soo, must confront his own fears to protect himself and his friends
Sweet Home
Source: Netflix
When an infectious disease causes people to crave human blood and their apartment building is quarantined, Officer Yoon Sae Bom and Detective Jung Yi Hyun must navigate the eccentric tenants
Happiness
Source: tvN
A group of high school students are faced with a zombie apocalypse that strikes their school. The show follows their survival journey while also showing how parents and politicians handle the virus outside the school
All of Us Are Dead
Source: Netflix
Signal features detectives from two timelines forming a cold case squad to solve real-life crimes. Criminal profiler Park Hae Young and detective Cha Soo Hyun work with detective Lee Jae Han to solve mysteries
Signal
Source: tvN
Ji Chang Wook plays a night courier who delivers illegal items and helps clients but draws the line at murder. Alongside a genius hacker, he meets a tabloid writer and a successful reporter, and they uncover their interconnected past
Healer
Source: KBS2
