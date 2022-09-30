Heading 3

Popular K-pop female rappers

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: CUBE Entertainment

The (G)I-DLE is known to be a force to be reckoned with on stage

Soyeon

Image: YG Entertainment

She has mastered various styles over time and continues to rule the scene

Jennie

Image: RBW

Her grace while delivering some hard hitting raps is a talent honed over time

Moonbyul

Image: News1

With a knack for creating hits, she’s a true artist to the core

Jessi

Image: RBW

Her undeniable control over her art is one of her biggest wins

Hwasa

Image: JYP Entertainment

Being one of the youngest in her group has further encouraged this K-pop star to succeed

Chaeyoung

Image: JYP Entertainment

Yeji

The 4th generation charmer knows her way around words

Image: VERY CHERRY RECORDS

The Queen has transferred her power from her 2NE1 days to her solo career

CL

Image: Dreamcatcher Company

Pulling off some of the most complex verses for her group, Dami is a champ

Dami

Image: YG Entertainment

A successful solo debut has ensured Lisa stays loved in the female rappers’ world

Lisa

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Powerful male vocalists in K-pop

Click Here