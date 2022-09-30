Heading 3
Popular K-pop female rappers
SEPT 30, 2022
Image: CUBE Entertainment
The (G)I-DLE is known to be a force to be reckoned with on stage
Soyeon
Image: YG Entertainment
She has mastered various styles over time and continues to rule the scene
Jennie
Image: RBW
Her grace while delivering some hard hitting raps is a talent honed over time
Moonbyul
Image: News1
With a knack for creating hits, she’s a true artist to the core
Jessi
Image: RBW
Her undeniable control over her art is one of her biggest wins
Hwasa
Image: JYP Entertainment
Being one of the youngest in her group has further encouraged this K-pop star to succeed
Chaeyoung
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yeji
The 4th generation charmer knows her way around words
Image: VERY CHERRY RECORDS
The Queen has transferred her power from her 2NE1 days to her solo career
CL
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
Pulling off some of the most complex verses for her group, Dami is a champ
Dami
Image: YG Entertainment
A successful solo debut has ensured Lisa stays loved in the female rappers’ world
Lisa
