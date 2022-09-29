Heading 3
Popular K-pop male rappers
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
The OG of the game, GD as he is often called, is the real deal
G-Dragon
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The BTS member has a crazy good flow understanding
SUGA
Image: News1
Producing trendy hits has been his forte for years now
Zico
Image: News1
Winning a rap show? He’s got it covered
Bobby
Image: YG Entertainment
Attention to detail has been one of his greatest skills
Mino
Image: News1
We’re not sure how one man can be good at everything, but he can do it all
Chanyeol
Image: JYP Entertainment
Changbin
The only 4th generation K-pop idol name on our list, he has proven himself time and again
Image: Pledis Entertainment
With a deep voice and fire in his eyes, he rules the stage
S.Coups
Image: Starship Entertainment
With that energy and an all giving attitude, he is brilliant at his art
Joohoney
Image: SM Entertainment
Having honed his skills over many debuts, Mark surely knows his way around raps
Mark Lee
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Powerful male vocalists in K-pop