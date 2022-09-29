Heading 3

Popular K-pop male rappers

SEPT 29, 2022

Image: News1

The OG of the game, GD as he is often called, is the real deal

G-Dragon

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The BTS member has a crazy good flow understanding

SUGA

Image: News1

Producing trendy hits has been his forte for years now

Zico

Image: News1

Winning a rap show? He’s got it covered

Bobby

Image: YG Entertainment

Attention to detail has been one of his greatest skills

Mino

Image: News1

We’re not sure how one man can be good at everything, but he can do it all

Chanyeol

Image: JYP Entertainment

Changbin

The only 4th generation K-pop idol name on our list, he has proven himself time and again

Image: Pledis Entertainment

With a deep voice and fire in his eyes, he rules the stage

S.Coups

Image: Starship Entertainment

With that energy and an all giving attitude, he is brilliant at his art

Joohoney

Image: SM Entertainment

Having honed his skills over many debuts, Mark surely knows his way around raps

Mark Lee

