Heading 3

Popular K-pop Songs For Your Instagram 

Sugandha Srivastava

june 18, 2023

Entertainment

OnlyOneOf, in their self-produced grungy song and Cyberpunk-esque video, portrays the aspirations of young marginalized individuals

‘seOul drift’ – OnlyOneOf

Source: 8D Entertainment

The track explores J-Hope's roots in hip-hop and street dance, symbolizing life, while the music video highlights street culture and musical talent

‘On the street (with J.Cole)’ – J-hope (BTS) 

Source: J-Hope's Instagram

The upbeat song features vibrant visuals and colors, conveying the message that we are the protagonists of our own lives with unlimited potential

‘Groovy’ – CRAVITY

Source: Starship Entertainment

The title track 'O (Circle)' of Circle combines R&B elements, expressing how life's ups and downs are universal and cyclical like nature's seasons

‘O (Circle)’ – Onew (SHINee)

Source: SM Entertainment

With a dance-pop sound, the infectious experimental melody captures listeners while conveying a resolute determination to challenge oneself despite others' opinions

‘P.O.W! (Play On the World)’ – Cherry Bullet

Source: FNC Entertainment

K-pop soloist Yuju, previously from GFRIEND, releases her heartfelt second mini-album 'O' with the touching title track 'Without U'

‘Without U’ – Yuju

Source: KONNECT Entertainment

The track is upbeat, fun and everything TWICE which will definitely add a dash of fun to your social media

‘Set Me Free’ – TWICE

Source:JYP Entertainment

A song that portrays the joy of spending every day with a loved one in a colloquial manner

‘Errr Day’ – Youngjae

Source: JYP Entertainment

Described as having a "wild hip" vibe, the song 'Rover' is a part of Kai's six-song mini-album

‘Rover’ – Kai (EXO)

Source: SM Entertainment

Jimin expresses his determination to liberate himself from hidden emotions that reside within him

‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ – Jimin (BTS)

Source: Jimin’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here