OnlyOneOf, in their self-produced grungy song and Cyberpunk-esque video, portrays the aspirations of young marginalized individuals
‘seOul drift’ – OnlyOneOf
Source: 8D Entertainment
The track explores J-Hope's roots in hip-hop and street dance, symbolizing life, while the music video highlights street culture and musical talent
‘On the street (with J.Cole)’ – J-hope (BTS)
Source: J-Hope's Instagram
The upbeat song features vibrant visuals and colors, conveying the message that we are the protagonists of our own lives with unlimited potential
‘Groovy’ – CRAVITY
Source: Starship Entertainment
The title track 'O (Circle)' of Circle combines R&B elements, expressing how life's ups and downs are universal and cyclical like nature's seasons
‘O (Circle)’ – Onew (SHINee)
Source: SM Entertainment
With a dance-pop sound, the infectious experimental melody captures listeners while conveying a resolute determination to challenge oneself despite others' opinions
‘P.O.W! (Play On the World)’ – Cherry Bullet
Source: FNC Entertainment
K-pop soloist Yuju, previously from GFRIEND, releases her heartfelt second mini-album 'O' with the touching title track 'Without U'
‘Without U’ – Yuju
Source: KONNECT Entertainment
The track is upbeat, fun and everything TWICE which will definitely add a dash of fun to your social media
‘Set Me Free’ – TWICE
Source:JYP Entertainment
A song that portrays the joy of spending every day with a loved one in a colloquial manner
‘Errr Day’ – Youngjae
Source: JYP Entertainment
Described as having a "wild hip" vibe, the song 'Rover' is a part of Kai's six-song mini-album
‘Rover’ – Kai (EXO)
Source: SM Entertainment
Jimin expresses his determination to liberate himself from hidden emotions that reside within him
‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ – Jimin (BTS)
Source: Jimin’s Instagram