Heading 3

Popular Korean actors in 2022

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

SF9 member Rowoon is the new favourite idol-actor following his portrayal in ‘Tomorrow’

Rowoon

Image: News1

The 2PM member became everyone’s favouriet King in ‘The Red Sleeves’

Lee Jun Ho

Image: News1

Following the success of ‘Start-Up’, Kim Seon Ho was hailed in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’

Kim Seon Ho

Image: News1

The top contender for green flag character, Kang Tae Oh won millions of hearts in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’

Kang Tae Oh

Image: News1

The new favourite heartthrob, this actor is growing his fandom

Song Kang

Image: News1

Lee Joong Gi 

Though he has been ruling hearts for a long time, newfound K-drama fans are immensely fond of the actor

Image: News1

A much deserved place, this Korean actor’s fame though belated is very fitting

Hwang In Yeop

Image: News1

The master of all non-human roles, Lee Dong Wook’s fan following has seen a steep rise

Lee Dong Wook

Image: News1

Slowly working his way up, Lee Do Hyun’s insightful roles deserve much praise

Lee Do Hyun

Everyone’s favourite villain, Ok Taecyeon can pull off charm and evil equally well

Ok Taecyeon

Image: News1

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Top 10
Korean actors

Click Here