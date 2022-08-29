Heading 3
Popular Korean actors in 2022
SF9 member Rowoon is the new favourite idol-actor following his portrayal in ‘Tomorrow’
Rowoon
The 2PM member became everyone’s favouriet King in ‘The Red Sleeves’
Lee Jun Ho
Following the success of ‘Start-Up’, Kim Seon Ho was hailed in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’
Kim Seon Ho
The top contender for green flag character, Kang Tae Oh won millions of hearts in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’
Kang Tae Oh
The new favourite heartthrob, this actor is growing his fandom
Song Kang
Lee Joong Gi
Though he has been ruling hearts for a long time, newfound K-drama fans are immensely fond of the actor
A much deserved place, this Korean actor’s fame though belated is very fitting
Hwang In Yeop
The master of all non-human roles, Lee Dong Wook’s fan following has seen a steep rise
Lee Dong Wook
Slowly working his way up, Lee Do Hyun’s insightful roles deserve much praise
Lee Do Hyun
Everyone’s favourite villain, Ok Taecyeon can pull off charm and evil equally well
Ok Taecyeon
