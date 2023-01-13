Heading 3
Popular Korean celebrity couple breakups
Vedangi Joshi
jan 13, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit : News1
HyunA and Dawn
HyunA and Dawn officially parted ways after 6 years of dating, HyunA took to her Instagram handle to announce their break up
IU and Jang Ki Ha met in 2013 and began dating soon after. 4 years later they both called it quits and decided to remain friends
IU and Jang Ki Ha
Image Credit : News1
Artists BTS has collaborated with
Son Ye Jin’s beautiful appearances
Image Credit : News1
After School's UEE and Lee Sang Yoon broke up after dating for 1 year in 2017. They naturally grew apart due to their busy schedules
UEE and Lee Sang Yoon
Image Credit : News1
After dating for 3 years, lovebirds Jung So Min and Lee Joon ended their relationship and remained professional acquaintances
Lee Joon and Jung So Min
Image Credit : News1
Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy were reportedly dating back in 2015 and broke up in 2017
Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy
Image Credit : News1
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo
The couple fell in love while working together in 2016, tying the knot in October 2017. In June, 2019, their divorce was announced due to differences in personalities
EXO’s Kai and BLAKCPINK’s Jennie were in a short-lived relationship as they decided to split up after four months of dating
Kai and Jennie
Image Credit : News1
Image Credit : News1
Celebrity couple Yoon Kye Sang and Honey Lee split after seven years of dating
Honey Lee and Yoon Kye Sang
Image Credit : News1
Lee Seung Gi and Yoona
The couple broke up in about one year and nine months, due to their busy schedules
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.