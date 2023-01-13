Heading 3

Popular Korean celebrity couple breakups 

Image Credit : News1

HyunA and Dawn 

HyunA and Dawn officially parted ways after 6 years of dating, HyunA took to her Instagram handle to announce their break up 

IU and Jang Ki Ha met in 2013 and began dating soon after. 4 years later they both called it quits and decided to remain friends

 IU and Jang Ki Ha

Image Credit : News1

Image Credit : News1

After School's UEE and Lee Sang Yoon broke up after dating for 1 year in 2017. They naturally grew apart due to their busy schedules

 UEE and Lee Sang Yoon

Image Credit : News1

After dating for 3 years, lovebirds Jung So Min and Lee Joon ended their relationship and remained professional acquaintances

Lee Joon and Jung So Min

Image Credit : News1

Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy were reportedly dating back in 2015 and broke up in 2017

Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy

Image Credit : News1

 Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo

The couple fell in love while working together in 2016, tying the knot in October 2017. In June, 2019, their divorce was announced due to differences in personalities

EXO’s Kai and BLAKCPINK’s Jennie were in a short-lived relationship as they decided to split up after four months of dating

Kai and Jennie

Image Credit : News1

Image Credit : News1

Celebrity couple Yoon Kye Sang and Honey Lee split after seven years of dating 

 Honey Lee and Yoon Kye Sang

Image Credit : News1

Lee Seung Gi and Yoona

The couple broke up in about one year and nine months, due to their busy schedules

