Heading 3

Popular Korean celebrity couples

 Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh confirmed their wedding in August 2022 after dating for over 2 years

Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh

Image: VAST Entertainment, MSTeam Entertainment

Their wedding ceremony in March 2022 was dubbed as the wedding of the year!

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

Image: SALT Entertainment

The couple got married in January and have welcomed their baby boy since

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon

Image: C-JeS Entertainment

After dating for some time, the power couple got married in 2017

Kim Tae Hee and Rain

Image: Jam Entertainment

The talented singer and the actor held a promise ceremony in 2018

Gummy and Jo Jung Suk

Image: News1

The couple has been dating since May 2015 and are going strong, recently taking a trip to Paris

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin

Image: YG Entertainment, Plum Entertainment

BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin

The K-pop idol and the actress wed in February 2018 after dating for around 5 years

Image: News1

Confirming their relationship in early 2014, the couple has been dating for over 9 years now

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho

Image: News1

After starring in ‘Reply 1988’, the two began dating and have received a lot of love from fans

Hyeri and Ryu Junyeol

Image: News1

The two were also costars on Save Last Dance for Me, after which they dated for over 7 years and got married in 2013

Lee Bo Young and Jisung

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Powerful male vocalists in K-pop

Click Here