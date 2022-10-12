Heading 3
Popular Korean celebrity couples
OCT 12, 2022
Image: News1
Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh confirmed their wedding in August 2022 after dating for over 2 years
Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh
Image: VAST Entertainment, MSTeam Entertainment
Their wedding ceremony in March 2022 was dubbed as the wedding of the year!
Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin
Image: SALT Entertainment
The couple got married in January and have welcomed their baby boy since
Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon
Image: C-JeS Entertainment
After dating for some time, the power couple got married in 2017
Kim Tae Hee and Rain
Image: Jam Entertainment
The talented singer and the actor held a promise ceremony in 2018
Gummy and Jo Jung Suk
Image: News1
The couple has been dating since May 2015 and are going strong, recently taking a trip to Paris
Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin
Image: YG Entertainment, Plum Entertainment
BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin
The K-pop idol and the actress wed in February 2018 after dating for around 5 years
Image: News1
Confirming their relationship in early 2014, the couple has been dating for over 9 years now
Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho
Image: News1
After starring in ‘Reply 1988’, the two began dating and have received a lot of love from fans
Hyeri and Ryu Junyeol
Image: News1
The two were also costars on Save Last Dance for Me, after which they dated for over 7 years and got married in 2013
Lee Bo Young and Jisung
