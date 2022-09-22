Heading 3

Popular male K-pop idol turned actors

Known as a ‘face genius’, he has taken his visuals to the world of acting successfully

Cha Eun Woo

Former NU’EST member and now a soloist, he is slowly scaling his growth

Hwang Min Hyun

Being in a team full of actors, Rowoon has set himself apart with versatile roles

Rowoon

The GOT7 member is proving to be a force to be reckoned with

Jinyoung

From villainous roles to historical ones, he’s acing them all

Ok Taecyeon

The second 2PM member on our list, he is the rightful King and fans would know

Lee Junho

D.O.

Arguably the most talented actor in EXO, he is rising to the top steadily

Not many would know how he belongs to a K-pop group and is doing fabulously well

Park Hyung Sik

Another ZE:A member, his likability knows no bounds

Im Siwan

You would know him for being goofy, guess where he gets it from- BTOB!

Yook Sungjae

