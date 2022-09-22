Heading 3
Popular male K-pop idol turned actors
Known as a ‘face genius’, he has taken his visuals to the world of acting successfully
Cha Eun Woo
Former NU’EST member and now a soloist, he is slowly scaling his growth
Hwang Min Hyun
Being in a team full of actors, Rowoon has set himself apart with versatile roles
Rowoon
The GOT7 member is proving to be a force to be reckoned with
Jinyoung
From villainous roles to historical ones, he’s acing them all
Ok Taecyeon
The second 2PM member on our list, he is the rightful King and fans would know
Lee Junho
D.O.
Arguably the most talented actor in EXO, he is rising to the top steadily
Not many would know how he belongs to a K-pop group and is doing fabulously well
Park Hyung Sik
Another ZE:A member, his likability knows no bounds
Im Siwan
You would know him for being goofy, guess where he gets it from- BTOB!
Yook Sungjae
