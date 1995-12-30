Kim Taehyung, born on Dec 30, 1995, is a renowned global celebrity known as "V". He is a part of the successful K-pop group BTS and is recognized worldwide for his talent and striking looks
V
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook is a celebrated male pop idol vocalist who is part of the famous South Korean boy group BTS. Apart from singing, he is also a talented songwriter. His performances are adored by fans across the globe
Jungkook
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sehun is a famous South Korean rapper, one of the best male K-pop idol dancers, and an actor. He is a member of the South Korean and Chinese boy group EXO
Sehun
Source: SM Entertainment
Jin is a member of BTS. He has co-written and released three solo tracks that achieved chart success. Jin was the top-voted artist at the Fact Music Awards and is admired for his good looks, making him a beloved celebrity
Jin
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taemin debuted as a member of the band SHINee in May 2008 and the SuperM in 2019, which are both under SM Entertainment
Taemin
Source: SM Entertainment
Byun Baekhyun has been tagged as the "Genius Idol" and has won three music awards for Best Male Artist from 2019 to 2021. Baekhyun was initially spotted by the SM Entertainment agent in his college days
Baekhyun
Source: SM Entertainment
Jimin is a K-pop singer and an exceptional dancer. He is a member of BTS and has contributed to many of the band's successful musical creations since his debut
Park Jimin
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yunho is a popular singer, songwriter, and actor who is a member of the pop duo TVXQ. He received musical training from SM Entertainment and has also acted in television drama series
Yunho
Source: SM Entertainment
Kai's real name is Kim Jongin. He is a successful South Korean artist known for his handsome appearance, melodic voice, and captivating performances having a massive fan base worldwide
Kai
Source: SM Entertainment
Mark is a Canadian rapper, singer, and dancer based out of South Korea. He is a member of the South Korean group NCT. Mark is also into songwriting
Mark Lee
Source: SM Entertainment
