Popular male K-pop
idols in 2023

Sugandha Srivastava

April 16, 2023

Entertainment

Kim Taehyung, born on Dec 30, 1995, is a renowned global celebrity known as "V". He is a part of the successful K-pop group BTS and is recognized worldwide for his talent and striking looks

V

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook is a celebrated male pop idol vocalist who is part of the famous South Korean boy group BTS. Apart from singing, he is also a talented songwriter. His performances are adored by fans across the globe

Jungkook

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sehun is a famous South Korean rapper, one of the best male K-pop idol dancers, and an actor. He is a member of the South Korean and Chinese boy group EXO

Sehun

Source: SM Entertainment

Jin is a member of BTS. He has co-written and released three solo tracks that achieved chart success. Jin was the top-voted artist at the Fact Music Awards and is admired for his good looks, making him a beloved celebrity

Jin

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Taemin debuted as a member of the band SHINee in May 2008 and the SuperM in 2019, which are both under SM Entertainment

Taemin

Source: SM Entertainment

Byun Baekhyun has been tagged as the "Genius Idol" and has won three music awards for Best Male Artist from 2019 to 2021. Baekhyun was initially spotted by the SM Entertainment agent in his college days

Baekhyun

Source: SM Entertainment

Jimin is a K-pop singer and an exceptional dancer. He is a member of BTS and has contributed to many of the band's successful musical creations since his debut

Park Jimin

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Yunho is a popular singer, songwriter, and actor who is a member of the pop duo TVXQ. He received musical training from SM Entertainment and has also acted in television drama series

Yunho

Source: SM Entertainment

Kai's real name is Kim Jongin. He is a successful South Korean artist known for his handsome appearance, melodic voice, and captivating performances having a massive fan base worldwide

Kai

Source: SM Entertainment

Mark is a Canadian rapper, singer, and dancer based out of South Korea. He is a member of the South Korean group NCT. Mark is also into songwriting

Mark Lee

Source: SM Entertainment

