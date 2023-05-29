mAY 29, 2023
Popular Movies Of
Vijay Deverakonda
This Vijay Deverakonda movie is a biography of South actress Savitri
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Mahanati
Vijay Deverakonda starrer Pelli Choopulu is full of comedy, drama, and romance
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Pelli Choopulu
This action movie is about a short tempered surgeon Arjun Reddy
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Arjun Reddy
It is about a young lecturer who is misunderstood as a pervert. Geetha Govindam also features Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Geetha Govindam
Yevade Subramanyam starring Vijay Deverakonda is full of adventure, comedy, and drama
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Yevade Subramanyam
It is about a hot-blooded student union leader who falls for a state level cricketer
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Dear Comrade
The movie is full of comedy, thrilling events, and horror contents
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Taxiwala
Nota starring Vijay Deverakonda is about a bachelor who is innocent to the political world
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Nota
World Famous Lover is an amalgamation of four different love stories
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
World Famous Lover
This Vijay Deverakonda starrer is about how a thief falls love which changes his life
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Dwaraka
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.