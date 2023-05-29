Heading 3

mAY 29, 2023

Popular Movies Of
Vijay Deverakonda

This Vijay Deverakonda movie is a biography of South actress Savitri

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Mahanati

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Pelli Choopulu is full of comedy, drama, and romance

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Pelli Choopulu

This action movie is about a short tempered surgeon Arjun Reddy

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Arjun Reddy

It is about a young lecturer who is misunderstood as a pervert. Geetha Govindam also features Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Geetha Govindam

Yevade Subramanyam starring Vijay Deverakonda is full of adventure, comedy, and drama

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Yevade Subramanyam

It is about a hot-blooded student union leader who falls for a state level cricketer

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Dear Comrade

The movie is full of comedy, thrilling events, and horror contents

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Taxiwala

Nota starring Vijay Deverakonda is about a bachelor who is innocent to the political world

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Nota

World Famous Lover is an amalgamation of four different love stories

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

World Famous Lover

This Vijay Deverakonda starrer is about how a thief falls love which changes his life

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Dwaraka

