Popular romance K-dramas
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: tvN
Taking the crown for the classic love tale surpassing national interests, this iconic drama has resulted in Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s marriage
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah, the show became a go-to comfort pick for Hallyu lovers
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: KBS 2TV
The start of the fame for the Song-Song couple came through this show and continues to last even after their real-life divorce
Descendants of the Sun
Image: tvN
‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ sees Gong Yoo act as a 940 year old Goblin who falls in love with a high school student, Kim Go Eun
Goblin
Image: SBS
A must watch K-drama, Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun are the perfect human-alien combo to be fawning over
My Love from Another Star
Image: SBS
You had to find an old school classic on our list, this one has a typical K-drama storyline with a dash of fantasy
Secret Garden
Image: SBS
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Who said all love stories have to end well? This saeguk will leave you pining for someone else’s love
Image: tvN
While many questioned the ending of this K-drama, we think it displays a newer side of what love could also be- a part of your life and not the whole of it
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
A royal and a commoner, a tell-tale but refreshing take enriched by the acting of EXO’s D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun
100 Days My Prince
Image: JTBC
A love formed unexpectedly despite the society’s restrictions, it is heartwarming and perfect to enjoy during monsoon with a cup of a hot beverage
Something in the Rain
