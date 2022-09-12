Heading 3

Popular romance K-dramas

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: tvN

Taking the crown for the classic love tale surpassing national interests, this iconic drama has resulted in Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s marriage

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

Starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah, the show became a go-to comfort pick for Hallyu lovers

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: KBS 2TV

The start of the fame for the Song-Song couple came through this show and continues to last even after their real-life divorce

Descendants of the Sun

Image: tvN

‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ sees Gong Yoo act as a 940 year old Goblin who falls in love with a high school student, Kim Go Eun

Goblin

Image: SBS

A must watch K-drama, Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun are the perfect human-alien combo to be fawning over

My Love from Another Star

Image: SBS

You had to find an old school classic on our list, this one has a typical K-drama storyline with a dash of fantasy

Secret Garden

Image: SBS

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Who said all love stories have to end well? This saeguk will leave you pining for someone else’s love

Image: tvN

While many questioned the ending of this K-drama, we think it displays a newer side of what love could also be- a part of your life and not the whole of it

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image: tvN

A royal and a commoner, a tell-tale but refreshing take enriched by the acting of EXO’s D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun

100 Days My Prince

Image:  JTBC

A love formed unexpectedly despite the society’s restrictions, it is heartwarming and perfect to enjoy during monsoon with a cup of a hot beverage

Something in the Rain

