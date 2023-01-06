Heading 3

Popular sibling
K-dramas

Ayushi Agrawal

jan 05, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

The epitome of brotherly love was seen on the show.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: tvN

Image: SBS

Tale of the Nine-Tailed

Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum were the perfect frenemy sibling duo!

Top 10 fashionable fits of Jun Ji Hyun

Recent viral on screen Korean couples

Image: KBS

All four siblings go through a divorce at similar times in this chaotic but heartwarming show.

Once Again

Image: KBS 2TV

What happens when a popular actor declares themself as your sibling? The series is full of entertainment.

My Father is Strange

Image: MBC

Falling for the girl your brother is also in love with? These siblings can relate!

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image: tvN

A problematic brother-sister relationship ensues between Lee Sung Kyung and Seo Kang Joon.

Cheese In The Trap

Image: MBC

Kill Me, Heal Me

After playing siblings on this program, Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung Eum acted as lovers in She Was Pretty!

A special relationship is formed between IU and the many princes who each fight for her love and the throne.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image: SBS

Image: KBS 2TV

Two twins living very different lives come to each other’s rescue.

Who Are You: School 2015

Image: tvN

Goblin

Gong Yoo and Yoo In Na’s sibling relationship became one of the most unexpected parts of the show.