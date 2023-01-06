Heading 3
Popular sibling
K-dramas
Ayushi Agrawal
jan 05, 2023
ENTERTAINMENT
The epitome of brotherly love was seen on the show.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
Image: SBS
Tale of the Nine-Tailed
Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum were the perfect frenemy sibling duo!
Image: KBS
All four siblings go through a divorce at similar times in this chaotic but heartwarming show.
Once Again
Image: KBS 2TV
What happens when a popular actor declares themself as your sibling? The series is full of entertainment.
My Father is Strange
Image: MBC
Falling for the girl your brother is also in love with? These siblings can relate!
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: tvN
A problematic brother-sister relationship ensues between Lee Sung Kyung and Seo Kang Joon.
Cheese In The Trap
Image: MBC
Kill Me, Heal Me
After playing siblings on this program, Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung Eum acted as lovers in She Was Pretty!
A special relationship is formed between IU and the many princes who each fight for her love and the throne.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
Image: KBS 2TV
Two twins living very different lives come to each other’s rescue.
Who Are You: School 2015
Image: tvN
Goblin
Gong Yoo and Yoo In Na’s sibling relationship became one of the most unexpected parts of the show.