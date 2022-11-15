Heading 3

Popular soloist
K-pop group idols 

SHINee’s Key has been making quite the waves with his solo releases recently.

Key

Image: News1

Taeyeon

The leader of Girl’s Generation is known for her catchy solo returns.

Image: News1

Producing hits is just another norm for the EXO member.

Kai

Image: News1

Fashion Queen, the MAMAMOO maknae has her own massive solo presence.

Hwasa

Image: News1

Becoming a global icon, the GOT7 member is unstoppable.

Jackson Wang

Image: News1

While she was a solo star way before her debut in a K-pop group, Got the Beat allowed fans to see her in a different light.

BoA

Image: News1

J-Hope

Being the first BTS member to officially debut solo, his music festival stage was the highlight of his start.

The first TWICE member popped through the world with her charms in 2022.

Nayeon

Image: News1

Image: News1

The BIGBANG leader has been known to be a global superstar on his own.

G-Dragon

Image: News1

The BLACKPINK maknae is a sight to behold even with her solo projects.

Lisa

