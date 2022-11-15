Heading 3
Popular soloist
K-pop group idols
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
SHINee’s Key has been making quite the waves with his solo releases recently.
Key
Image: News1
Image: News1
Taeyeon
The leader of Girl’s Generation is known for her catchy solo returns.
Image: News1
Producing hits is just another norm for the EXO member.
Kai
Image: News1
Fashion Queen, the MAMAMOO maknae has her own massive solo presence.
Hwasa
Image: News1
Becoming a global icon, the GOT7 member is unstoppable.
Jackson Wang
Image: News1
While she was a solo star way before her debut in a K-pop group, Got the Beat allowed fans to see her in a different light.
BoA
Image: News1
J-Hope
Being the first BTS member to officially debut solo, his music festival stage was the highlight of his start.
The first TWICE member popped through the world with her charms in 2022.
Nayeon
Image: News1
Image: News1
The BIGBANG leader has been known to be a global superstar on his own.
G-Dragon
Image: News1
The BLACKPINK maknae is a sight to behold even with her solo projects.
Lisa
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kdramas with debatable ends