Heading 3

Popular sports
K-dramas for inspiration

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Namgoong Min saves a baseball team from its ruins in one of the most satisfying shows.

Hot Stove League

Image: SBS

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

A weightlifter and a swimmer figure out their life through difficulties.

Image: SBS

A team of middle school badminton players deal with their ambitions and skills.

Racket Boys

Image: KBS2

A former taekwondo player has more hurdles in his path than success.

Fight For My Way

Image: JTBC

A track and field artist finds purpose in his life after meeting a new woman.

Run On

Image: tvN

A fencer rises above her rival and befriends her while scaling through life.

Twenty Five, Twenty One

Image: KBS2

Love All Play

Two badminton players reignite their passion for the game.

A star baseball player gets imprisoned and does his best to stay in form.

Prison Playbook

Image: tvN

Image: MBN

After butting heads, a star player and the captain of a failing team figure out volleyball and romance.

Thumping Spike

Image: SBS

Smitten with a track and field athlete, a high schooler enters an all-boys school in disguise.

To the Beautiful You

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Super underrated K-drama actors

Click Here