Heading 3

Popular Star Kid Allu Arjun’s Arha

Priyanka Goud

OCT 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Ganesh Visarjan

Allu Arjun and Arha were a part of the Geetha Arts' Ganesh Visarjan this year. The father and daughter were even seen dancing together as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesh.

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Mohanlal shows why the superstar is so fit even at this age with his intense workout session. The actor performs hardcore fitness training

Fun times with dad

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Another memorable video of Allu Arjun and Allu Arha racing his little one in their backyard. This father-and-daughter moment is too cute to ignore.

Race with dad

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Little Arha won hearts with her rendition of Allu Arjun's signature dialogue Thaggede Le from Pushpa. Even her innocent 'Hi' and 'Namaste' to everyone was a total show-stealer.

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun and Arha playing chess. His daughter is seen making a move as her father watches keenly. We cannot help but wonder who won the game.

Father-daughter games time

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

A lovely father-daughter moment of Allu Arjun with Allu Arha. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor can be seen holding his little bundle of joy Allu Arha in his arms.

Lovely father-daughter moment

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

An old video of the little one making dosas for her dad and the Pushpa star adoring her little bundle of joy for this sweet gesture. This throwback clip gives all an insight into every father-daughter relationship.

Little chef

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun’s little daughter recited a really popular dialogue from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arha can be seen cutely saying the dialogue “Entroi gap ichav? Ivvaledu..vachindi ”

The star kid

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

The adorable Arha imitates the drummers in this video from her sister Niharika Konidela's wedding.

Cuteness overloaded

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Pooja Hegde dancing to Ramulo Ramula with Allu Arjun's daughter Arha. In the video, Arha can be seen mimicking Pooja Hegde's expressions and dance moves on the song.

Dancing queen

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions

Click Here