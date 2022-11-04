Popular Star Kid Allu Arjun’s Arha

Allu Arjun and Arha were a part of the Geetha Arts' Ganesh Visarjan this year. The father and daughter were even seen dancing together as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesh.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Fun times with dad
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Another memorable video of Allu Arjun and Allu Arha racing his little one in their backyard. This father-and-daughter moment is too cute to ignore.
Race with dad
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Little Arha won hearts with her rendition of Allu Arjun's signature dialogue Thaggede Le from Pushpa. Even her innocent 'Hi' and 'Namaste' to everyone was a total show-stealer.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun and Arha playing chess. His daughter is seen making a move as her father watches keenly. We cannot help but wonder who won the game.
Father-daughter games time
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
A lovely father-daughter moment of Allu Arjun with Allu Arha. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor can be seen holding his little bundle of joy Allu Arha in his arms.
Lovely father-daughter moment
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
An old video of the little one making dosas for her dad and the Pushpa star adoring her little bundle of joy for this sweet gesture. This throwback clip gives all an insight into every father-daughter relationship.
Little chef
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun’s little daughter recited a really popular dialogue from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arha can be seen cutely saying the dialogue “Entroi gap ichav? Ivvaledu..vachindi ”
The star kid
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
The adorable Arha imitates the drummers in this video from her sister Niharika Konidela's wedding.
Cuteness overloaded
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Pooja Hegde dancing to Ramulo Ramula with Allu Arjun's daughter Arha. In the video, Arha can be seen mimicking Pooja Hegde's expressions and dance moves on the song.
Dancing queen
